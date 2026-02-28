Is LeBron James Playing Tonight vs. Warriors? Latest Injury Report on Lakers Star (Feb 28)

With three consecutive defeats following the All-Star break, all eyes are on the Los Angeles Lakers to turn this around. The Purple and Gold, in their second away game on the bounce, will face the Golden State Warriors at the Chase Center on Saturday, February 28, 2026. The Lakers will continue to rely on their star players, Luka Doncic and LeBron James, who have been posting decent numbers this season. However, JJ Redick needs to come up with solutions around them to maximize their talent and also address the late-game decision-making, which has been a cause of concern.

Overall, the Lakers are sixth in the West with a 34-24 record, and as they have lost their last three games, they won’t be the most confident roster heading into San Francisco. At the same time, the Warriors have also not been at their best in recent games, as they are extremely shorthanded with Stephen Curry also out injured. The Dubs have dropped to eighth position in the West (31-28). In the last eight games, the Warriors have a 4-4 record, highlighting their inconsistency. However, they won the last game against the Memphis Grizzlies, where even Draymond Green didn’t suit up, but the rotational players showed heart and eked out a crucial win, something that they will look to replicate again.

Is LeBron James playing tonight against the Warriors?

LeBron James is officially off the injury list and will suit up for Saturday’s crucial road matchup. The 41-year-old veteran has been a frequent fixture on the Lakers’ recent injury reports as the medical staff manages his ongoing left knee soreness and left foot arthritis. However, he has been fully cleared for this critical game.

James has been putting up useful numbers recently, even as Los Angeles struggles through a three-game losing streak following the All-Star break. He finished with 15 points, six rebounds, and five assists over 35 minutes in Thursday’s defeat against the Phoenix Suns.

While it was a poor shooting night for him from beyond the arc—missing all three of his three-point attempts—his secondary stats prove he still understands how to dictate the floor. He will look to be the primary difference-maker as the team heads into San Francisco.

Dec 1, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) brings the ball up court against the Phoenix Suns during the second half at Crypto.com Arena.

Throughout his illustrious career, James holds a 37-37 all-time record against the Golden State Warriors. During their last matchup this season, he dropped 20 points, 10 assists, and seven rebounds to guide Los Angeles to a 105-99 victory, a performance the Lakers desperately need him to replicate tonight.

Los Angeles Lakers vs Golden State Warriors Injury Report

The Lakers have had a pretty healthy roster ever since the All-Star break, but unfortunately, they haven’t been able to capitalize on that with wins. On the other hand, the Warriors have been plagued by injuries and are expected to again field a shorthanded roster. Let us take a detailed look at the injury reports ahead of Saturday’s game.

Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report

Once again, JJ Redick has most of his roster to choose from on Saturday’s game. Other than Rui Hachimura, who is doubtful because of illness, the rest of the roster is available for this crucial away game. Hachimura also missed the previous game against the Suns and could miss this one again.

Golden State Warriors Injury Report

The Golden State Warriors, on the contrary, have been plagued by injuries this season. Draymond Green, who missed the last game against the Grizzlies, is doubtful for this one again due to his back issues. Similarly, Kristaps Porzingis is also questionable due to illness.

Stephen Curry, who has been diagnosed with runner’s knee, will be evaluated again in a couple of days before setting a return timeline. Similarly, Seth Curry is also unavailable due to sciatica issues. Lastly, Jimmy Butler III remains the major injury concern for the Warriors as he is out for the remainder of the season after tearing his ACL. He recently underwent surgery to repair his ACL ligament.

Los Angeles Lakers vs Golden State Warriors predicted starting lineup

Based on the latest NBA injury reports, here’s how the two teams will lineup for this crucial game involving two heavyweights from the West.

Los Angeles Lakers Golden State Warriors LeBron James Moses Moody Marcus Smart Gui Santos Deandre Ayton Al Horford Austin Reaves Brandin Podziemski Luka Doncic Will Richard

With Stephen Curry missing from the roster, the Warriors have not been the same team. However, uncertainties around Kristaps Porzingis and Draymond Green have only amplified the issues. However, the rotational players like Will Richard, Gui Santos, and Pat Spencer will have to step up to put up a fight. On the other hand, the Lakers need more contributions from their role players apart from Luka Doncic and LeBron James. If they keep their basics right, this could be a game where they return to winning ways.