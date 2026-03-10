Is LeBron James Playing Tonight vs Timberwolves? Latest Update on Lakers Star (March 10)

The Los Angeles Lakers are probably the most inconsistent team in the NBA right now. They lose games against teams languishing at the bottom half of the standings and eke out a win against teams playing as contenders. They justified that sentiment with a fantastic statement win over the New York Knicks and will look to continue the momentum when they host the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. While all eyes will be on Luka Doncic, LeBron James’ availability will be extremely helpful for the Lakers.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The Lakers are currently fifth in the Western Conference with a 39-25 record and are now heading home on the back of two consecutive wins. Meanwhile, the Wolves are third in the West with a slightly better 40-24 record. They are just a game ahead of the Lakers, which makes this game interesting.

ADVERTISEMENT

Is LeBron James playing tonight against the Timberwolves?

LeBron James has missed the last two games, and it seems age is finally catching up to the 41-year-old, as he is dealing with issues in his right foot, elbow, and hip. He is again listed as questionable for Tuesday’s home game, and it seems like the Purple and Gold may suit up without their veteran forward.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago Jan 24, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) brings the ball up court against the Dallas Mavericks during the second half at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

He was a late scratch from the last game despite participating in the pregame workout, and later reports indicated he didn’t practice on Monday, suggesting he may sit out this one as well. The Lakers have also opted for caution with LeBron as they don’t want him to rush back to the court with the playoffs just around the corner.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Lakers have not been entirely bad without the 41-year-old. Overall, they have a 13-7 record this season without James. Despite this being his 23rd year in the NBA, LeBron is still averaging 21.4 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 7.0 assists per game while shooting 50.4 percent from the field and 31.3 percent from beyond the arc.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Los Angeles Lakers Injury Reports

ADVERTISEMENT

Other than LeBron James, the Lakers have sorted out their roster and have minimal injury concerns for this game. Even for the Wolves, they have a pretty healthy roster heading into this game.

Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report

The Wolves have had a healthy roster for the last few games. The only player who is on the injury list for Tuesday’s game is veteran forward Kyle Anderson, who is questionable with a knee injury. Anderson will undergo an evaluation process ahead of the game to determine his participation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report

Just like their opponents, the Lakers also have one name on the injury list. Only LeBron James is listed as questionable with issues around his elbow, right foot, and hip.

ADVERTISEMENT

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Los Angeles Lakers Predicted Starting Lineups

Based on the latest NBA injury reports, here’s how both teams could line up for Tuesday’s game

ADVERTISEMENT

Minnesota Timberwolves Los Angeles Lakers Jaden McDaniels Rui Hachimura Julius Randle Marcus Smart Rudy Gobert Deandre Ayton Anthony Edwards Austin Reaves Donte DiVincenzo Luka Doncic

The onus will be on

ADVERTISEMENT

Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves once again. The Lakers’ backcourt duo combined to score 60 points against the Knicks and needs to replicate that to win against the Wolves.

On the other hand, the Wolves suffered a defeat against the Orlando Magic in the last game. Julius Randle had a rough outing with his shooting and hopes to improve on that aspect against the Lakers. Anthony Edwards is coming to this game following a 34-point performance versus the Magic.

Overall, it promises to be a close game that could be decided by the last possession.