Is LeBron James Playing Tonight vs Magic? Latest Injury Report on Lakers Star (Feb 24)

Reeling from a blowout loss, the last thing the Los Angeles Lakers need is another question mark, but that’s exactly what they have with the uncertain status of LeBron James.

The Lakers had an underwhelming shooting night in the last game, but that is something that the head coach, JJ Redick, is aiming to address. With the pressure on the team to bounce back, a lot will depend on how veteran LeBron James performs against the Magic.

The Lakers started the season as contenders before losing their way completely. They are currently fifth in the Western Conference with a 34-22 record. They have been extremely inconsistent, with five wins out of the last eight. Meanwhile, the Magic are seventh in the East with a worse 30-26 record. They recently defeated the Clippers and are looking to do the same against the other team from Los Angeles.

Is LeBron James playing tonight against the Magic?

LeBron James is one player who has been in great form for the Lakers, even while some of the others have been struggling. He is fit and raring to face the Magic on Tuesday’s home game. He has struggled with injuries and sciatica issues, but now he is healthy and racking up numbers.

LeBron James (23) looks on during the second half of a game against the Phoenix Suns.

The 41-year-old recorded 20 points, four rebounds, five assists, one block, and two steals in 34 minutes against the Celtics. 14 of his 20 points came in the second half as he finished the night as the Lakers’ second-highest scorer behind Luka Doncic (25 points). He also reached the milestone of 43,000 career points, highlighting his dominance and longevity.

Even in his 23rd season, LeBron remains a force, averaging 21.7 points and 7.1 assists. While those numbers are a slight dip from his peak, they are still exceptional for a 41-year-old and prove he’s the engine driving this Lakers team.

Orlando Magic vs Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report

With LeBron James’ participation confirmed, the Lakers have most of their players in rotation available for this game. Meanwhile, the Magic have a couple of players under the scanner for availability. Here’s a look at the injury report for both teams heading into Tuesday’s clash.

Orlando Magic Injury Report

The biggest setback for the Orlando Magic was Franz Wagner’s left ankle soreness. Initially, it felt like the German star had averted a major injury, but he now remains out indefinitely with ankle soreness and will be evaluated again in three weeks. This is a big jolt to Magic’s postseason aspirations.

On the other hand, there’s also uncertainty around Jalen Suggs’ availability. The young guard is questionable for this game with a back injury.

Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report

The Lakers are mostly injury-free, which has been the case since the All-Star break. However, there was a slight scare with LeBron James, but he did suit up for the game against the Celtics. The only player who has a slight concern is backup center Jaxson Hayes, who is questionable with an ankle issue.

Orlando Magic vs Los Angeles Lakers predicted starting lineup

Based on the injury reports, here’s how both teams could line up for Tuesday’s game in Los Angeles.

Orlando Magic Los Angeles Lakers Paolo Banchero LeBron James Tristan da Silva Marcus Smart Wendell Carter Jr Deandre Ayton Anthony Black Luka Doncic Desmond Bane Austin Reaves

The unavailability of Franz Wagner means the Magic are now overdependent on Paolo Banchero, who has had his own challenges this season. Still, he could take the game away from the Lakers if they play the same way they did against the Celtics. The visitors have a great supporting cast of players like Desmond Bane, Anthony Black, and Wendell Carter Jr., among others. Meanwhile, the Lakers desperately need more efficiency from their supporting cast, as the likes of LeBron and Luka will most certainly step up to the occasion. They need more players who can score off the bench and keep the offense flowing even when their superstars are taking a breather. Overall, the Lakers could start as favorites at home, but it will be a close game.