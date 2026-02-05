Is LeBron James Playing Tonight vs 76ers? Latest Injury Report on Lakers Star (Feb 5)

The Los Angeles Lakers concluded their massive eight-game road trip with a dominant win against the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday night. Tonight, the Purple and Gold return to the Crypto.com Arena, where they will play their next eight games, starting with the Philadelphia 76ers. This is an important clash for LA as they hope to stack as many wins as possible before the All-Star break.
Watch What’s Trending Now!
However, it won’t be easy, as the Sixers are in red-hot form, possessing a five-game winning streak. So, surely the Lakers will need to be at their best tonight, especially LeBron James, who has emerged as LA’s surprising hero in the past few weeks. But there have been several question marks around his fitness lately.
ADVERTISEMENT
Is LeBron James playing tonight against the 76ers?
Yes, LeBron James will be available tonight. This comes as a result of the veteran forward not being on the team’s injury report. While the Akron Hammer has missed significant time this season because of injuries, tonight that won’t be the case, which is a huge boost for the Purple and Gold.
More so, because he was the team’s standout performer on Tuesday night. James finished the night with 25 points, 3 rebounds, and 7 assists. Nonetheless, while he’s all set to take the court, the Lakers are still an injury away from returning to full strength, something they will be hoping gets sorted out soon.
ADVERTISEMENT
The Lakers vs the 76ers injury reports for February 5th
Here’s the latest update on the rest of the players from both teams ahead of tonight’s huge game:
ADVERTISEMENT
Los Angeles Lakers injury report
The Lakers enter tonight’s game without Adou Thiero, who is suffering from a knee injury. The 21-year-old forward will be the only player who won’t be available for selection after Austin Reaves finally returned to the court after a 19-game absence. While that settles the score for the Purple and Gold, now we move forward to their opponents.
ADVERTISEMENT
Philadelphia 76ers injury report
As for the Sixers, they could be at full strength tonight, as Joel Embiid is the only player on their injury list. The superstar center is currently listed as questionable for this clash because of an ankle injury. So, if he gets cleared, Philadelphia will be fully fit for tonight’s game. Having said that, it makes us think how strong this news will make both the lineups, right?
Top Stories
Jaxson Hayes vs Mascot: Everything You Need to Know About the Entire Episode of Altercation, Suspension and More
Fever Ownership Nowhere on Sophie Cunningham’s “Most Involved” WNBA List
Anthony Edwards’ Worrying Announcement Raises Concern Amid Giannis Rumor
LeBron James-Steph Curry Team-Up Gets Major Boost After Warriors’ Kristaps Porzingis Trade
“Forgot He Plays Basketball”: NBA Legend Blasts Warriors’ Kristaps Porzingis Trade Amid Jimmy Butler Rumor
Predicted lineups for the Lakers vs the 76ers
Here’s how the Los Angeles Lakers could start with LeBron James:
ADVERTISEMENT
|Position
|Player
|PG
|Luka Doncic
|SG
|Austin Reaves
|SF
|Marcus Smart
|PF
|LeBron James
|C
|Deandre Ayton
And here’s how the Philadelphia 76ers could start with their healthy roster:
|Position
|Player
|PG
|Tyrese Maxey
|SG
|VJ Edgecombe
|SF
|Kelly Oubre Jr.
|PF
|Dominick Barlow
|C
|Joel Embiid (probable)
ADVERTISEMENT
This is how both the starting fives could look. So, this should be intruiging game with both teams entering the matchup in great form, not to mention almost injury-free as well. Needless to say, that means either team could emerge victorious tonight, but if we had to pick a favorite, it would be the hosts, as they look to make a statement tonight.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT