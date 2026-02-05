Is LeBron James Playing Tonight vs 76ers? Latest Injury Report on Lakers Star (Feb 5)

The Los Angeles Lakers concluded their massive eight-game road trip with a dominant win against the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday night. Tonight, the Purple and Gold return to the Crypto.com Arena, where they will play their next eight games, starting with the Philadelphia 76ers. This is an important clash for LA as they hope to stack as many wins as possible before the All-Star break.

However, it won’t be easy, as the Sixers are in red-hot form, possessing a five-game winning streak. So, surely the Lakers will need to be at their best tonight, especially LeBron James, who has emerged as LA’s surprising hero in the past few weeks. But there have been several question marks around his fitness lately.

Is LeBron James playing tonight against the 76ers?

Yes, LeBron James will be available tonight. This comes as a result of the veteran forward not being on the team’s injury report. While the Akron Hammer has missed significant time this season because of injuries, tonight that won’t be the case, which is a huge boost for the Purple and Gold.

Imago Jan 24, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) dunks the ball against the Dallas Mavericks during the game at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

More so, because he was the team’s standout performer on Tuesday night. James finished the night with 25 points, 3 rebounds, and 7 assists. Nonetheless, while he’s all set to take the court, the Lakers are still an injury away from returning to full strength, something they will be hoping gets sorted out soon.

The Lakers vs the 76ers injury reports for February 5th

Here’s the latest update on the rest of the players from both teams ahead of tonight’s huge game:

Los Angeles Lakers injury report

The Lakers enter tonight’s game without Adou Thiero, who is suffering from a knee injury. The 21-year-old forward will be the only player who won’t be available for selection after Austin Reaves finally returned to the court after a 19-game absence. While that settles the score for the Purple and Gold, now we move forward to their opponents.

Philadelphia 76ers injury report

As for the Sixers, they could be at full strength tonight, as Joel Embiid is the only player on their injury list. The superstar center is currently listed as questionable for this clash because of an ankle injury. So, if he gets cleared, Philadelphia will be fully fit for tonight’s game. Having said that, it makes us think how strong this news will make both the lineups, right?

Predicted lineups for the Lakers vs the 76ers

Here’s how the Los Angeles Lakers could start with LeBron James:

Position Player PG Luka Doncic SG Austin Reaves SF Marcus Smart PF LeBron James C Deandre Ayton

And here’s how the Philadelphia 76ers could start with their healthy roster:

Position Player PG Tyrese Maxey SG VJ Edgecombe SF Kelly Oubre Jr. PF Dominick Barlow C Joel Embiid (probable)

This is how both the starting fives could look. So, this should be intruiging game with both teams entering the matchup in great form, not to mention almost injury-free as well. Needless to say, that means either team could emerge victorious tonight, but if we had to pick a favorite, it would be the hosts, as they look to make a statement tonight.