Is LeBron James Playing Tonight vs Suns? Latest Injury Report on Lakers Star (Feb 26)

Just after recovering from a heartbreaking, narrow defeat against the Orlando Magic in the previous game, the Lakers will look to dust off the disappointment and return to winning ways when they face the Suns at the Mortgage Matchup Center in Phoenix on Thursday, February 26. The Purple and Gold have not been in great form ever since the All-Star break, and if they aim to get back the momentum, performances of LeBron James and Luka Doncic will be crucial on the night.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The Lakers have already dropped two out of three games after resuming from the All-Star break. They have dropped to sixth spot in the Western Conference with a record of 34-23. Thursday’s away game will be extremely crucial for JJ Redick’s men as the Lakers and the Suns are right next to each other in the standings. Moreover, both teams are heading into the game with two consecutive losses in their previous games. The Suns recently suffered a 97-81 defeat to the Boston Celtics, and across the last eight games, they have only won two.

ADVERTISEMENT

Is LeBron James playing tonight against the Suns?

While LeBron James has not had a flawless season in terms of injuries, he is not listed in the injury list ahead of Thursday’s game, so he will suit up for this crucial Western Conference clash. LeBron has played in 39 games for L.A. and is averaging 21.7 points, 7.0 assists, 5.7 rebounds and 1.1 steals per performance.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 41-year-old recorded 21 points, six rebounds, four assists, and two blocks in 32 minutes during Tuesday’s 110-109 loss to the Magic. He missed the three-point attempt at the buzzer, which would have sealed the game for the Lakers. However, there were questions about whether Luka Doncic was better suited to take the shot at the buzzer. He definitely had the better look, but he hesitated and passed it to LeBron, who was in a comparatively worse position.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

Overall, LeBron has been pretty good in the recent games. He’s scored at least 20 points in eight of his last 10 appearances. The future Hall of Famer has played 51 regular-season games against the Suns and holds a 31-20 record.

Los Angeles Lakers vs Phoenix Suns Injury Report

ADVERTISEMENT

With clarity around LeBron James, the Lakers more or less have a healthy roster for this game. They have a couple of uncertainties it’s not a major concern as of now. Whereas the Phoenix Suns will be extremely shorthanded, missing some of their most crucial players for this home clash. Let us take a closer look at the injury reports.

Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report

The Los Angeles Lakers have had a fairly clean injury report ever since the All-Star break. The break allowed many players to rejuvenate and recover, but unfortunately, that has not reflected in their on-court performances. However, ahead of Thursday’s game, Jaxson Hayes continues to be probable for the game against the Suns with an ankle issue, whereas Rui Hachimura is also questionable due to an illness.

ADVERTISEMENT

Phoenix Suns Injury Report

The Phoenix Suns are in a much worse situation than their counterparts. They will be without the services of many of their starters and players in rotation. Starting with Devin Booker, who is unavailable with a right hip strain. Alongwith him, Dillon Brooks is also out with a broken left hand and is sidelined for 4 to 6 weeks.

ADVERTISEMENT

Other absentees include forward Hayward Highsmith, who is out with a knee issue and will remain unavailable for three weeks. Similarly, Jordan Goodwin will also miss this game due to a calf injury, and lastly, Cole Anthony is not with the team and will miss the game against the Lakers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Los Angeles Lakers vs Phoenix Suns predicted starting lineup

Based on the NBA injury reports, here’s how both teams could lineup for Thursday’s Western Conference game.

Los Angeles Lakers Phoenix Suns Marcus Smart Ryan Dunn LeBron James Royce O’Neale Deandre Ayton Mark Williams Austin Reaves Colin Gillespie Luka Doncic Jalen Green

The Lakers will look to improve with their late-game decision-making and shooting, but the reliance will be on Luka and LeBron once again. The duo has been working in tandem and will hope to secure a win this time after two losses. Meanwhile, the Suns are extremely shorthanded with multiple crucial players sidelined. They will still look to put up a fight, all eyes will be on Jalen Green, Colin Gillespie and Grayson Allen, who will be responsible for running the offense in Devin Booker‘s absence. While the Suns are 2-1 over the Lakers this season, the visitors will start as firm favorites in this one, mainly due to injuries to Booker and Brooks.