Is LeBron James Starting in the 2026 NBA All-Star Game? When Was the Last Time He Missed?

For the first time in over two decades, LeBron James’ All-Star status comes with real uncertainty. Ahead of tonight’s highly anticipated showdown between the United States and the World, the Akron Hammer has opted to delay any announcement for his availability. Fans are now waiting to learn whether the league’s longest running All-Star streak will actually continue.

Is LeBron James a starter in the 2026 NBA All-Star Game?

LeBron James was not named a starter for the 2026 NBA All-Star Game.

The selections were determined through the league’s weighted voting system. This consisted of 50% from the fans, 25% from current NBA players, and the remaining 25% from a media panel.

USA Today via Reuters Feb 18, 2024; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Western Conference forward LeBron James (23) of the Los Angeles Lakers dunks the ball during the first half of the 73rd NBA All Star game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

James’ season has included injuries and an uneven stretch of form. Despite that, a late-season surge still earned him an All-Star selection.

Was LeBron James selected as a reserve for the 2026 NBA All-Star Game?

Coaches selected the Lakers forward as a Western Conference reserve, extending his All-Star streak to 22 consecutive seasons.

“I mean, obviously super humbling. … Mad respect to the coaches and them seeing how I’m still playing at this latter stage of my career,” James said after the announcement. “And to be able to be an All-Star, that means a lot to my family, my people that’ve been following my career, my LeBron faithful, that’s been following my journey.”

However, questions remain about whether he will actually play after missing All-Star Media Day.

“LeBron James will not be present for today’s NBA All-Star Media Day and will be made available on Sunday at 11:30 a.m. PT in the press conference room,” the league announced.

When was the last time LeBron James missed an NBA All-Star Game?

James entered the All-Star Weekend on a high note, coming off another milestone performance. The Akron native recorded a triple-double against the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday night. He scored 28 points, 12 assists, and 10 rebounds, becoming the oldest player in history to do so.

After the game, he gave a noncommittal response when asked about his workload.

“Trying to figure out how to get some rest,” James told reporters. “Obviously, Sunday will be Sunday, and I’m super grateful for that — to be a part of All-Star weekend again and be part of the big game. And then try to find some rest.”

USA Today via Reuters Feb 20, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Team LeBron forward LeBron James drives against Team Durant guard LaMelo Ball (2) in the second quarter during the 2022 NBA All-Star Game at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

If he indeed opts to rest during Sunday’s All-Star Game, it would mark the end of an impressive streak. That’s because the last time an All-Star Game did not feature LeBron James was way back in the 2003-04 season during his rookie year.

That year, he finished seventh in the Eastern Conference fan voting behind the likes of NBA icons Allen Iverson, Tracy McGrady, and Jason Kidd. Not just that, he wasn’t even chosen as a reserve by the coaches, making it his only season where he did not appear in the All-Star Game.

How long was LeBron James’ All-Star starter streak?

Well, while LeBron James’ All-Star Game streak might continue, his streak for being named as a starter came to an end earlier when he wasn’t named as a starter this season. As a result of that, his impressive streak of 21 consecutive starts came to an unfortunate end.

This impressive streak started in 2005 when it was named an All-Star starter for the first time in his illustrious career and continued up and until 2025. Despite that, it’s truly great to see James still playing at such a high level, as we hope to see him in action later tonight.