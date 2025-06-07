Is Lisa Salters’ Dating Someone? Everything You Need to Know About ESPN Reporter’s Relationship Status

Lisa Salters – you know her, you love her. She’s that steady, insightful presence on the sidelines for ESPN’s biggest broadcasts, especially “Monday Night Football” and those huge NBA games. She’s the one bringing us right into the heart of the action, asking the tough questions, and always getting the real story. Her professionalism? Top-notch, and she’s even got a Sports Emmy to prove it!

She’s a total veteran in a super tough industry, and as she once told The Athletic, she always tries to “give them a reason not to go in another direction.” But when the game clock winds down and the stadium lights dim, who’s the amazing woman behind the microphone sharing her life with? Yeah, we’ve got the scoop on her relationship status and her equally impressive partner.

Who is Lisa Salters’ partner?

Alright, let’s get straight to the juicy stuff: Lisa Salters is currently in a relationship with the one and only Stephanie White, and these two are building a beautiful life together down in Nashville, Tennessee. Seriously, can we talk about a sports power couple?! And from what they share, it looks like their life is absolutely packed with love, tons of mutual support, and some seriously awesome date nights! Stephanie White isn’t shy about showing her affection for Lisa on Instagram – and we love to see it!

What does Stephanie White do for a living?

Now, if you’re a basketball fan, especially if you follow the WNBA or women’s college hoops, Stephanie White (born Stephanie Joanne White on June 20, 1977, in Danville, Illinois) is a name that just screams “legend.” We’re not talking about just anyone here; Stephanie is a legit basketball icon in her own right. She grew up in West Lebanon, Indiana, and was an absolute phenom at Seeger High School – she didn’t just play, she set records, scoring an insane 2,869 points and being named Indiana Miss Basketball in 1995. That’s big time.

Then she took her incredible talents to Purdue University, where she basically rewrote the history books. She was the driving force that led the Boilermakers to their first-ever NCAA national championship in 1999. And that same year? She wasn’t just a champ; she also snagged the title of National Player of the Year, got the Wade Trophy, and was named Big Ten Conference Player of the Year. Her college career was nothing short of epic, averaging double-digit points every single season and finishing with a massive 2,182 points. After that, she balled out for five seasons in the WNBA (1999-2004), starting with the Charlotte Sting before the Indiana Fever signed her in their very first season.

But Stephanie wasn’t done with basketball when her playing days ended – not by a long shot. She jumped into coaching and has been absolutely crushing it there too. She’s had major coaching gigs in the WNBA, including a super successful run as the head coach of the Indiana Fever. Get this: in her first season as head coach in 2015, she took the Fever all the way to the WNBA Finals! More recently, she was at the helm of the Connecticut Sun, and in 2023, in a true testament to her coaching genius, she was named WNBA Coach of the Year. That season, she led the Sun to a fantastic 28-12 record and their eighth straight trip to the WNBA semifinals.

Even Lisa Salters has given her a public shoutout for her insane work ethic, once posting a pic of Stephanie looking super focused, watching game footage, with the caption: “This is why s_whitej2 is so good at what she does. Always putting in the work 🔥”

That’s some serious respect and a whole lot of wins, proving her basketball IQ is elite, whether she’s playing or coaching. And now? She’s back for a second go-around as the head coach of the Indiana Fever, leading a squad that features the one and only Caitlin Clark. Talk about an exciting new chapter!

Are Lisa Salters and Stephanie White married?

This is where they keep things a little more on the down-low, and honestly, you gotta respect it! While neither Lisa Salters nor Stephanie White has made a big public announcement about being officially married, or even when their amazing relationship kicked off, they’ve been a super visible and supportive couple for years now. Word on the street is their relationship really started getting noticed by the public around 2016, when they began showing up at various events together.

You’ll often catch them on social media, sharing sweet little glimpses into their life together, and they’ve definitely hit up numerous public events side-by-side, looking happy and strong. It’s also worth noting that Stephanie White was previously married to her high school sweetheart, Brent McCarty, who was a football player. They tied the knot back in 1998 but went their separate ways in 2002, after having three children together.

Do Lisa Salters and Stephanie White have kids?

They absolutely do! And it sounds like they’ve created a wonderful, blended family of four, and it’s clear that their children are at the center of their world. Lisa Salters adopted her son, Samuel, back in 2013 when he was just a day old – a moment she’s often said completely changed her life. She’s been incredibly open and just beautiful when she talks about the joys and, yeah, the challenges of being a single mom, especially while juggling such a demanding career at ESPN. She’s always made it clear that Samuel comes first. For his big 10th birthday, Lisa posted this super cute picture of him, writing, “Double digits! Happy 10th Birthday to the best son in the world!” So sweet!

She once told Baltimore Fishbowl that her favorite part of the day is “W​hen Sam wakes up in the morning and calls for me – I go into his room and his has a big smile on his face, ready to start the day.” Even with her insane travel schedule for “Monday Night Football” and the NBA, Lisa always finds ways to be there for Samuel. She mentioned to Sports Media Watch that even if she’s away on weekends during football season, she makes sure to spend “all day” with him on her off days, emphasizing, “there’s no before-care, no after-care, nothing like that.” It’s pretty clear that for Lisa, Samuel isn’t just a part of her life—he’s her absolute world.

And Stephanie White? She brings her own amazing kids into this loving family. From her previous marriage to Brent McCarty, Stephanie has three children: two sons, Landon and Aiden, and a daughter, Avery.

So now, living together in Nashville, Lisa and Stephanie are co-parenting their four kids, and it really seems like they’ve created this incredibly supportive and loving home. It’s a beautiful, modern family story, full of love, support, and a whole lot of amazing achievements, both on and off the court.