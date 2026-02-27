Is Lonzo Ball Retiring From NBA? Ex-Lakers Star’s Career Takes Dramatic Shift After Latest Report

Injuries have repeatedly derailed Lonzo Ball’s NBA tenure. The former second overall pick is now facing the risk of retirement. He is sitting without a team after the Jazz waived him after acquiring him from the Cavaliers at the Feb 5 deadline. Yet this isn’t the primary reason. Once again, health is the hurdle.

According to league insider Brett Seigel, many around the league worry that Ball’s medical records could prevent him from returning to the NBA. While no decision is final, teams remain cautious. For now, he continues training and focusing on his health, hoping for another chance. However, if he goes unsigned for the rest of the season, he may need to explore playing opportunities overseas to continue his career.

Hope once tied Lonzo Ball to the Denver Nuggets and the Golden State Warriors as buyout market options. However, that optimism is fading when aligned with Seigel’s report. The 28-year-old guard played 35 games for Cleveland this season, matching his total from the previous year. Yet his production slipped. He averaged 4.6 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 3.9 assists in 20.8 minutes per game.

Moreover, his efficiency raised concerns. Ball shot 30.1% from the field and 27.2% from three point range. More troubling, he missed the entire 2022-23 and 2023-24 seasons due to a left knee injury. In March 2023, he underwent a meniscus and cartilage transplant after two prior surgeries failed to fix the injury suffered in 2021-22 with the Chicago Bulls.

Given his medical history, many league personnel hold serious concerns that the former Lakers star may never return to NBA action. Overseas might be an option for him. But the NBA? For now, teams have shut their doors on him. Meanwhile, let’s look at his injury history.

What Happened to Lonzo Ball’s Knee Injury?

Lonzo Ball’s knee injury began in January 2022 during a Chicago Bulls game, diagnosed as a torn left meniscus and bone bruise. He underwent arthroscopic surgery in September 2022. However, setbacks followed. In March 2023, doctors performed a second procedure featuring a donor meniscus transplant and cartilage implant. Later that year, he required a third cleanup surgery. Consequently, recovery stretched 2.5 years.

Eventually, Ball returned in the 2024-25 season, playing 35 games at 18.5 MPG with efficient shooting before a wrist injury. The Cavaliers acquired him in June 2025. Yet in 2025-26, he logged limited minutes and needed constant knee maintenance. He was moved to the Utah Jazz as Cleveland looked into the future with James Harden. And as of February 2026, Lonzo remains an unsigned free agent after a rumored Warriors deal collapsed over medicals.

Thus, Lonzo Ball stands at the edge of the league he once promised to command. Injuries rewrote his script, and now medical doubts echo louder than draft night cheers. Still, he trains; he waits. However, NBA doors stay closed for now. Overseas could call next. Yet if resilience has a face, it might just look like Ball refusing to fade.