Is Luka Doncic a Single Dad Now? Fack Checking Viral Claim About Lakers Star’s Separation from Fiancee

For most of his NBA journey,Luka Doncic has managed to keep his personal life far from the spotlight. Despite global fame arriving early, the Los Angeles Lakers star rarely gave tabloids anything to chase. In today’s social media age, however, privacy can be fragile. When speculation starts to swirl, even the quietest lives can find themselves pulled into public conversation.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Even as the Los Angeles Lakers continue to search for stability, Luka Doncic has delivered at an elite level in his first season with the franchise. Away from the court, though, a separate narrative has picked up steam online. A viral post suggested Doncic and his fiancée, Anamaria Goltes, had split. With speculation growing, the claim now warrants a closer look.

ADVERTISEMENT

Has Luka Doncic separated from his fiancée?

As easy as it is to post, it isn’t to break bonds. The claim about the trouble in paradise started with a post from a fan page. A Luka Doncic fan page on X made a bold claim about the Laker star’s relationship with his fiancée, Anamaria Goltes. The X post claimed that he had separated from Goltes.

“Streets saying Luka is a single dad now?” the post read.

Luka Doncic and Goltes have two daughters, Gabriela and Olivia. The news is not authentic, as it is from a fan account page. Neither Doncic nor Goltes has made any claim about separating.

ADVERTISEMENT

Doncic and Goltes have known each other since they were kids. However, the couple started dating in 2016. Since then, the couple have been engaged and blessed with two children. Goltes moved to Los Angeles with Doncic after the Dallas Mavericks traded him last year. While Doncic entertained fans at the Crypto.com Arena, Goltes and his daughter supported him from the stands.

However, earlier this season, when Doncic traveled to Slovenia to be there for the birth of his second child, it quickly became public knowledge that Goltes and Doncic were not living together.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Online speculation has largely been fueled by close reads of Luka Doncic and Anamaria Goltes’ social media activity. While Goltes has shared moments from Crypto.com Arena with their daughter, recent posts have not featured the Los Angeles Lakers star directly. Most have been solo or family-focused. That absence sparked rumors, though the viral claim traces back to one specific post.

ADVERTISEMENT

Luka Doncic’s fiancée’s latest social media posts raise eyebrows

On Friday, Goltes hopped on a popular social media trend. The trend requires users to sum up their last decade with their favorite and most memorable pictures. Following the trend, Goltes made two subsequent posts on Instagram. She posted a total of 38 pictures from 2016 to 2025. The wholesome post also featured her caption.

“2016–2026. A decade of good times, hard lessons, and everything in between. Plenty of ups and downs, but I wouldn’t change a single moment,” she wrote in the IG post.

However, Doncic didn’t feature in either post. Given that the Laker star and his fiancée have known each other since childhood, and have been dating for a decade now, not being included in a “decade of good times” the post is bound to raise questions. The post also included a picture of her in the same dress at the same place from her engagement in 2023, but without Doncic.