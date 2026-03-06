Is Luka Doncic Dating Actress Madelyn Cline? Fact Checking Viral Rumor on Lakers Star

Fans of the NBA are keenly interested in their favorite players, paying attention to the smallest occurrences in both their personal and professional spheres. Lately, Luka Doncic, a prominent player for the Los Angeles Lakers, has been under particular observation. This scrutiny is compounded by speculation about his fiancée and the emergence of fan-generated dating rumors. Online speculation is rampant, with people connecting Doncic to actress Madekyn Cline and sharing screenshots.

Doncic, who has been leading the Lakers this season, has found himself right in the middle of another controversy. This time, involving his fiancée Anamaria Goltes and the third person in this story is Madelyn Cline, who is rumored to be dating the Lakers star. There have been some rumors of his split-up with Anamaria in the last few days, and now stories about Cline have only added fuel to the fire. With the 27-year-old trying his best to steer the Lakers into the postseason, these off-court distractions are not something that he would be keen on.

How did Luka Doncic-Madelyn Cline’s dating rumor start?

It all started with rumors around Doncic’s split with fiancée Anamaria as the latter has removed a story highlight from her Instagram account, which had images of the Lakers star. She also removed the pinned post of Doncic proposing to her on her birthday. After finding these things out, the fans suspect all is not right between Doncic and Anamaria.

At the same time, a few fans have started speculating Doncic’s interest in American actress Madelyn Cline simply based on the fact that the 27-year-old Slovenian star follows Cline on Instagram. However, the rumor was started by an X account named ‘Jake’ on Thursday. The user wrote a caption of the duo dating, accompanied by a collage of the two.

“SCOOP: After a messy split from his wife, sources now confirm NBA superstar Luka Dončić is dating actress Madelyn Cline. Dončić and Cline are the new IT couple in Los Angeles,” the X post was captioned.

While fans may mistake this account to be authentic because of the blue tick and the way of posting, it is another fan account doing these things for views. Firstly, Doncic and Anamaria are not married yet, so she cannot be his ‘wife’ as mentioned in the caption. Secondly, this post is made entirely based on Doncic following Cline on Instagram, which proves nothing. Overall, no official reports suggest otherwise.

What do we know about Luka Doncic & Madelyn Cline’s personal lives?

Luka Doncic has been reportedly dating Anamaria Goltes since 2016. The two met in Croatia as kids and gradually fell in love. They got engaged in July 2023 at Lake Bled in Slovenia on Anamaria’s birthday. Doncic and Anamaria share two daughters together. Their elder daughter, Gabriela, was born in December 2023, and recently, the duo welcomed their second daughter named Olivia, in December 2025.

Overall, Doncic likes to share his family life on social media. Whenever he gets time off-court, he likes to spend time with his fiancée and two daughters. However, of late, that has not been the case, leading to all the controversies on social media. But the duo still have images of their daughters on their accounts, they also continue to follow each other, and Anamaria even wished Doncic on his birthday, so it could be an intentional move to make their personal lives more private.

Meanwhile, Madelyn Cline has a long dating history. But recently she has been linked with several names, including one with her longtime friend Lukas Gage. The two have been friends for over a decade, and when a recent rumor went viral on Instagram, Cline herself crushed it as she commented ‘OMFG’ while also replying, “Loml but also I feel like there are better pictures of me.”

Overall, Cline is currently single, and therefore, there have been rumors around Doncic. Other than that, Cline has famously been linked to her Outer Banks costar Chase Stokes and Saturday Night Live’s Pete Davidson. Most recently, she was spotted getting cozy with Prince Constantine-Alexios of Greece and Denmark.

Fact-Check Verdict — Is the Dating Rumor True?

At the point of writing, there’s no solid claim to consider this viral dating rumor as true. The entire narrative is based on the social media activity of Doncic and his fiancée, Anamaria Goltes. So it is baseless until either of the two makes it public or some report with proper evidence comes up with the same news.

On most occasions, users curate these posts to generate millions of views. In recent times, with the advent of X payout, the amount of fake news has increased drastically, and this looks like another such post.