Is Luka Doncic Hurt? Insider Drops Hint on Health Situation During Lakers-Pistons

It wasn’t a very happy birthday for LeBron James at Crypto.com Arena on Tuesday. The Detroit Pistons made sure to snatch the win, 128-106, from the Los Angeles Lakers. But a padded Luka Doncic had more eyes on him, as a new injury scare might be looming.

Dan Woike of The Athletic reported: “Luka Doncic wearing a shirt under his uniform now, indicating some kind of shoulder issue.”

Doncic was having a stellar evening against the Pistons. But then, the crowd saw him grimacing as he rolled his shoulder in pain. He went straight toward the tunnel late in the final quarter. He resurfaced wearing an extra shirt and a black shoulder harness/brace firmly strapped across his upper body.

Although Doncic checked back in, his efficiency dipped. Moreover, the timing stung. A Clippers knock days earlier meant this scare carried a bigger risk.

The 26-year-old star indeed had a 30-point night, but not everything was bright and brilliant. Luka Doncic logged in 9 of 22 shooting, added 11 dimes, five boards, but buried only three out of eleven triples. Defensive slippage and eight turnovers shifted momentum. With Austin Reaves sidelined for four weeks by a calf issue, the Lakers’ margin for error shrank considerably. Doncic was taken off with four minutes left in Q4 after the Pistons seized control.

Well, the Pistons might’ve just exposed the Lakers’ weaknesses more widely than ever before. Sure, they have the star power of Doncic and James. However, one key factor emerged as the true killer for the Purple and Gold’s night.

Luka Doncic and the Lakers succumbed to the Pistons’ physical gameplay

“We’ve got to match their physicality,” Luka Doncic admitted in the postgame presser. “That’s the whole point. We’ve got to match how they play.”

The Pistons maintained command throughout, shooting 48 of 76 from the field (63.2%). They sliced the Lakers apart through decisive reads and interior pressure. Consequently, 74 points in the paint dwarfed the Lakers’ 44, as every rotation was undersized. They repeatedly beat Deandre Ayton.

Meanwhile, Cade Cunningham dictated tempo, delivering 27 points on 12 of 19 shooting while stacking 11 assists, torching switches and defense mistakes. Depth, something that the Lakers lacked, truly amplified the damage. Five Pistons players reached double figures, reinforcing total dominance.

Imago Apr 22, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) and Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) leave a court after defeating the Minnesota Timberwolves 94-85 in game two of first round for the 2024 NBA Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Isaiah Stewart erupted off the bench, flawless at 6 of 6 for 15 points. Meanwhile, Ronald Holland chipped in 11, and Marcus Sasser drilled 5 of 8 shooting for 19, including four triples. Additionally, the Pistons scored 30 points off Lakers turnovers, a problem that even Doncic acknowledged at the end of his presser.

Doncic’s shoulder issue doesn’t appear to be too serious. He also didn’t say anything about it after the game.

Up next, the Lakers play a double against the Grizzlies in the new year.