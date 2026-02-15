Is Luka Doncic Playing in 2026 NBA All-Star Game Tonight? Latest Injury Update & Team World Star Status

Team World may have the most talented roster at the 2026 NBA All-Star Game, but its chances hinge on the health of Luka Doncic. The new format features two Team USA squads facing a stacked Team World lineup built around the league’s best international stars. The Lakers superstar is set to lead a group that includes Nikola Jokic and Victor Wembanyama if his injury allows him to suit up.

What Is Luka Doncic’s Latest Injury Update Ahead of the All-Star Game?

Doncic missed the Lakers’ final four games before the break. He is suffering from a hamstring injury and was expected to return after the All-Star break. However, the Slovenian said he’s improved enough to take the floor.

“I feel pretty good. I’ve been working to get back,” Doncic said during media availability. “Obviously, I wanted to play the last game, but it wasn’t possible. I was almost there. So I think I will play a little bit.”

Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) reacts during the second half in game five of first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena.

The exhibition setting gives him a low-risk chance to test the hamstring before the second half of the season. The exhibition could help him ease back into game speed.

What Is Luka’s Role on Team World in the 2026 All-Star Game?

Doncic was selected as a starter in Team World as he is enjoying an MVP-level season in his first stint with the Lakers. He has been the main man for the Purple and Gold, averaging 23.8 points, 8.6 assists, 7.8 rebounds, and 1.4 steals per game across 42 games. He also ranks among the league’s scoring leaders ahead of reigning MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

This marks his sixth All-Star selection, making him one of the youngest players ever to reach that milestone. He also finished among the top fan vote-getters league-wide.

Will Luka Doncic Suit Up Tonight?

Doncic confirmed he plans to play, though his minutes will likely be limited. The appearance will serve as a final recovery check before he returns to full workload after the break.