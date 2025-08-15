Is Luka Doncic Playing Today vs Lithuania? Update on Slovenia Star Ahead of EuroBasket 2025 Prep Game

As EuroBasket 2025 approaches, every practice and friendly game becomes critical for team chemistry and star readiness. Fans and scouts treat these prep games as a preview of the season ahead. And any hint about availability or form shifts conversations fast. Slovenia’s camp has been under the spotlight this summer after a visible physical change in Luka Doncic. So every update now sets expectations for what comes next.There is history behind that attention, and it is not empty hype. He has averaged 23.6 points, 8.4 rebounds, and 7.5 assists across 41 senior games for Slovenia, which explains why even a single exhibition matters. Slovenia is playing against Lithuania tonight in a EuroBasket 2025 preparation game. But for Luka fans, it isn’t cheerful news.

Breaking the immediate news, @BasketNews on X posted an unfortunate news for those looking forward to seeing Luka dominate tonight. The post read, “Luka Doncic will sit out second straight preparation game for his national team”- which landed as the clearest public update many were waiting for. That makes it official, that Luka Doncic will indeed not be suiting up tonight for his country.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

But the most interesting part is, this doesn’t come as much of a shock. Because Aleksander Sekulic handed out the hints already. Subtle, and kind of stingy at the same time-

AD

“He cannot be at his peak now- he’s only just started basketball training,” Sekulic told Meridian Sport. Acknowledging Dončić’s ongoing conditioning phase. Doubling down on his previous comments, he also said, “He is not the real Dončić yet, and we all know what that looks like”. And then added “The most important thing is that he is very motivated. He came to achieve something special with the national team and then be ready for the new season”. This clarifies the caution and points to decisions coming in the days ahead.

For now, the take is simple and practical. Luka sitting it out, is a simple sacrifice today, for a better tomorrow. Slovenia still has more tune-ups scheduled, including games on August 16, 19, and 21, and those matchups will determine whether coaches ramp Luka back quickly or ease him in. So keep an eye on EssentiallySports’ newsdesk for the next update. Not to forget, Luka’s NBA performance has been on the rise, and the Slovenian will have their hopes high, but the recent game against Germany raises concern.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Drama and Doncic’s fiery return against Germany on a losing cause

Doncic’s summer debut against world champions Germany offered flashes of brilliance and frustration. In just 24 minutes, he tallied 19 points, 5 assists, and 3 rebounds, displaying the offensive creativity Slovenia relies on. His leaner frame showed improved mobility, with one NBA scout noting he appeared “quicker and more explosive”. The performance proved his scoring touch remained intact despite the physical overhaul. But tension flared midway through the third quarter.

via Imago CANADA vs SLOVENIA LUKA DONCIC, basketball player of Slovenia, at the FIBA World Cup match against Canada, at MOA Arena. Manila, 06.09.2023. photo: Nebojsa Parausic / MN press photo BASKETBALL, FIBA, WORLD CUP, CANADA, SLOVENIA Manila MOA Arena Philippines Copyright: xNebojsaxParausicx/xMNxPressx

After Isaac Bonga’s dunk, Doncic erupted at officials and opponents, earning a technical foul. The confrontation could have escalated, but referees showed restraint. “He quickly reset and delivered a sequence of dazzling plays”, including a momentum-shifting three-pointer that showcased his ability to channel emotion productively. The 103-89 loss mattered less than the lessons learned.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Limited by four first-half fouls, Doncic’s court time became carefully managed, and he skipped the second matchup against Germany on the 10th. Coach Sekulić also praised his resilience: “The most important thing is that he’s very motivated”. As Slovenia builds toward EuroBasket, balancing Doncic’s fire with fitness will define their championship hopes.