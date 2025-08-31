Is Luka Doncic Playing Today? Where to Watch Slovenia vs Belgium EuroBasket 2025 Game in USA

Slovenia’s EuroBasket 2025 campaign has not gone according to plan so far. After dropping both of their opening games, the pressure has never been higher on Luka Doncic and his national team to finally deliver a win. The spotlight follows them into Katowice, Poland, where they face Belgium in a matchup that could define their tournament hopes.

Doncic once again reminded the world of his brilliance on Saturday against France, pouring in 39 points with nine assists and eight rebounds, but it still wasn’t enough. Slovenia led for much of the night only to collapse in the final stretch, leaving them winless at 0-2. Now, with their backs against the wall, the question on every fan’s mind is the same: will Luka Doncic be ready to go again today, and what does Slovenia’s injury situation look like?

Belgium enters this game at 1-1 after a gritty victory against Iceland. With size, athleticism, and momentum on their side, they’re not to be underestimated. This clash is more than just a group-stage game; it’s a test of survival for Slovenia.

The Big Question: Is Slovenia’s star player Luka Doncic playing?

The most important update is that Luka Doncic is cleared to play. Despite suffering a right knee contusion in a warm-up game earlier this month, he has shown no lingering effects. His monster outing against France proved he is still at the peak of his powers, and Slovenia will lean on him again against Belgium.

However, Slovenia’s problems don’t end with Doncic’s fitness. Their roster is painfully thin due to several confirmed absences:

Josh Nebo and Vlatko Cancar – Both persuaded by their club, Olimpia Milano, to skip EuroBasket and focus on recovery and health.

Jaka Blazic and Zoran Dragic – Also missing from this tournament, further limiting Slovenia’s depth.

That means Luka Doncic is carrying an even bigger load than usual. Without experienced running mates like Cancar or Dragic, Slovenia lacks secondary creators and has struggled defensively in transition and in the paint. This explains why, despite Doncic averaging 36.5 points and 9 assists so far, Slovenia has given up 100+ points in back-to-back games.

On the other side, Belgium enters with no reported injury issues. Their core of Ismael Bako, Manu Lecomte, and Jean-Marc Mwema will all be available. That puts even more pressure on Doncic and Slovenia’s depleted lineup to find a way.

Slovenia vs Belgium: Where to watch Luka Doncic locked in for his country

While this is an injury report, context matters, and the last time Luka Doncic faced Belgium in EuroBasket, he dropped 35 points in 2022 to knock them out of the Round of 16. That night cemented Doncic’s status as a generational force in FIBA play.

Fast forward to 2025, and the circumstances are much different. Slovenia is down 0-2, the roster is thinner, and Doncic is asked to do almost everything. Belgium, meanwhile, is riding on confidence after their win against Iceland and will look to capitalize on Slovenia’s fatigue. This game could become a battle of wills: Doncic’s brilliance versus Belgium’s depth and rest advantage.

For fans, that storyline alone is worth staying glued to the broadcast. Will Luka Doncic deliver another masterclass, or will Belgium expose Slovenia’s weaknesses to take a huge step toward the knockout round?

Slovenia vs Belgium tips off today, August 31, 2025, at 5:00 AM ET at the Spodek Arena. Fans in the USA can stream the action live on Courtside 1891 through DAZN.

The stakes couldn’t be higher. Slovenia desperately needs Luka Doncic to carry them once again, while Belgium looks to ride its balance and size to an upset. So here’s the question: will you be rooting for Luka Doncic to spark a Slovenian turnaround, or are you backing Belgium to keep the momentum rolling?