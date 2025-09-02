Is Luka Doncic Playing Today? Where to Watch Slovenia vs Iceland EuroBasket 2025 Game in USA?

Luka Doncic is a man on a mission. No, there can’t be any other way to explain how crucial his role is for Slovenia now. Their start to the EuroBasket 2025 has been… bumpy. The opening game against Poland ended in a 95-105 disaster. Then, Yabusele Guerschon’s France beat Slovenia at 95 and secured a 103-point win. However, the matchup against Belgium was all sunshine as Doncic and co. won 86-69. Sitting at No. 4 in the tournament’s Group D, one can only hope for the Magician’s spells to work their magic against Iceland on Tuesday.

With an average of 33 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 9.7 assists, the 26-year-old Los Angeles Lakers superstar is taking over EuroBasket 2025. Sitting at 1-2 in Group D, Luka’s side is desperate for consistency; he alone wouldn’t be able to pull the wagon even though he’s capable of doing it. Most importantly, after Doncic dropped yet another historic triple-double on Sunday, the world won’t just be watching Slovenia. They’ll be waiting to see if he can turn one win into a streak.

Is Luka Doncic playing today?

The good news is, yes, Luka Doncic, with 77 stitched across his chest, will suit up for Slovenia. However, the matchup against Iceland wouldn’t be easy. Sure thing, they are sitting on the last step of Group D’s table with three consecutive losses. Yet, everyone is considering Iceland the underdog of the tournament.

Well, Iceland makes its EuroBasket return after 2017, still chasing that elusive first win. Yet, Martin Hermannsson keeps them alive as the fearless leader and offensive engine. Alongside him, Tryggvi Hilinason rules the paint while Elvar Mar Frioriksson crafts magic at guard. However, their shooting woes, especially from deep, hold them back. Against Slovenia, the real test lies in slowing Doncic and finding points beyond Hermannsson.

Meanwhile, the 26-year-old’s summer body transformation has fueled a stunning EuroBasket. Once criticized for his shape when traded from Dallas to the Lakers, he roared back, now an NBA MVP front-runner. Analysts credited LeBron James, and Assistant Coach Greg St. Jean confirmed his influence, praising their two-way motivation that drives the entire Lakers squad toward greatness.

Now, coming back to the Slovenian Sensation, his team’s formula has been simple. Go small, force a few mismatches, and let Luka Doncic dictate everything. Besides, he delivered an extraordinary stat line of 26 points, 11 assists, and 10 rebounds, recording only the fourth triple-double in EuroBasket history since 1995.

Where to watch Slovenia vs Iceland EuroBasket 2025 in the United States?

Tip-off: Tuesday, September 2, 2025

Time: 11:00 E.T./6:30 pm E.E.S.T.

Venue: Spodek Arena, Katowice, Poland

Live Stream: FIBA’s official streaming platform, Courtside 1891 (available via DAZN)

So, Luka Doncic has turned EuroBasket into his personal stage, and the spotlight only burns brighter tonight. Slovenia’s ride has been shaky, yet his magic keeps the wagon rolling. Iceland waits with hunger, chasing a first taste of glory since their return. But the Magician arrives sharper, stronger, and fueled by fire. Now the question lingers—will he turn sparks into a blazing streak?