Is Luka Doncic Playing Today? Where to Watch Slovenia vs Italy EuroBasket 2025 Knockout Game in USA?

Shock and disbelief swept through EuroBasket 2025 as the tournament’s biggest early upset unfolded: ESPN’s top-ranked player, Nikola Jokic, and Serbia were sent home by Lauri Markkanen and Finland. The stunning result has set the stage for the knockout phase, and tonight, all eyes turn to Slovenia and its superstar, Luka Doncic. After a turbulent group stage in which they won only three of five games and narrowly reached the Round of 16, Slovenia will be hoping the knockout rounds offer a fresh start and a chance to ignite their campaign.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

However, it won’t be easy with Italy standing between them and the final eight. While Slovenia has had some scares, the Italians, on the other hand, have had a rather smooth run to the knockout stage, finishing second in a competitive Group C only behind Greece with a solid 4-1 record. So, it should be an interesting matchup for the 2017 FIBA EuroBasket champions. But it also makes Luka Doncic’s presence tonight even more crucial. So, will Doncic be in action tonight?

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Will Luka Doncic suit up tonight against Italy?

Yes, Luka Doncic will not be missing tonight’s massive clash against Italy in the Round of 16. So far, despite his nation having a turbulent start, the Los Angeles Lakers superstar has been their shining light. The five-time NBA All-Star guard has put up a show in every single EuroBasket game he’s played this summer. The 26-year-old leads the scoring chart, averaging an insane 32.4 points per game.

However, that’s not all! He is also second in dishing out dimes with 8.4 assists, along with 8 rebounds per game. So, it’s safe to say that Luka Doncic has not only been the best player for his native Slovenia, but one of the best at the entire tournament, even though ESPN ranked him the third-best player in this tournament. Without him, it’s hard to imagine that Slovenia would’ve even made it to the Round of 16. Nonetheless, tonight will be a real test for the point guard, as he will take on a battle-hardened Italian side.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

via Imago 250822 — BELGRADE, Aug. 22, 2025 — Slovenia s Luka Doncic L competes with Serbia s Aleksa Avramovic during a warm-up match for FIBA Eurobasket 2025 in Belgrade, Serbia on Aug. 21, 2025. Photo by /Xinhua SPSERBIA-BELGRADE-BASKETBALL-EUROBASKET 2025-WARM-UP-SERBIA VS SLOVENIA PredragxMilosavljevic PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxCHN

Also, history is on Doncic’s side, with Slovenia leading the head-to-head battle against Italy, 7-1, according to olympics.com. In fact, the Gli Azzurri haven’t won any of their last three matchups against Slovenia, with the most recent defeat coming in 2023, where Doncic and Co. knicked a close 89-85 win. So, this should be a game that the Purple & Gold star and his teammates would be confident of winning, but you never know, especially given the kind of form Italy is in. Nonetheless, you might be wondering where you can catch the action live, right?

AD

Where to watch Sloven vs Italy matchup in the United States?

We all know that the FIBA EuroBasket 2025 has been ongoing across several countries in Europe, four to specific, including Poland, Latvia, Cyprus, and Finland. However, Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic will be going up against Italy at the Arena Riga in Riga, Latvia. But what will be the tip-off time in the States?

Tip-off: September 7th, 2025

Time: 11:30 ET/Local Time: 18:30 (GMT+3)

Location: Arena Riga, Latvia

Where to Watch: FIBA’s official streaming platform, Courtside 1891 (available via DAZN)

Now that you know when and where to watch Luka Doncic, lead his nation in the knockout stage of the FIBA EuroBasket 2025, you might be wondering: Can he guide them to a win tonight? Well, that’s a bit tricky. While Doncic has been phenomenal, to say the least, in this tournament, the same cannot be said for the entire Slovenian roster.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The point guard’s teammates have struggled, and more often than not, he has been the one to bail them out. Now, that’s exactly what a star player does, but when you’re up against a solid team like Italy, Doncic will need support. So, if his teammates, such as Alen Omic, Klemen Prepelic, can provide him the right assistance, there’s no doubt Slovenia can emerge victorious tonight.

But there are no guarantees, especially with someone like Simone Fontecchio leading the lines for the Gli Azzurris. The six-foot-seven Miami Heat star is enjoying a stellar EuroBasket campaign with his nation, averaging 15.6 points along with 5.6 rebounds. So, he’ll certainly be someone whom Doncic and his teammates will need to keep an eye on. Will they be able to? That’ll we’ll have to wait and watch.