Is Luka Doncic Playing Today? Where to Watch Slovenia vs Poland EuroBasket 2025 Game in USA

Luka Doncic plays his first official international game later tonight as Slovenia kicks off its EuroBasket 2025 campaign against Poland, a rematch of their shocking quarterfinal loss three years ago. Tip-off is set for Thursday, August 28 at 2:30 p.m. ET, live from Spodek Arena.

The 26-year-old phenom has spent the summer reshaping both his body and his game after a rocky NBA playoff exit. But before the Lakers can begin building toward their post-LeBron future, Doncic has national pride on the line.

He has already made his mark at EuroBasket, producing multiple memorable performances during the preparation games. While nobody expects Slovenia to have a deep run at the tournament, things can prove unpredictable when a player of Doncic’s calibre leads the charge.

Is Luka Doncic Playing Today Against Poland?

Doncic gave Lakers and Slovenia fans a scare when he limped off the court during a friendly vs. Latvia. The injury, a right knee contusion, was minor. Slovenia’s basketball federation confirmed he was cleared and he went on to produce a masterful 28-point display against Great Britain last Tuesday.

Tokyo 2020 Olympics – Basketball – Men – Group C – Slovenia v Japan – Saitama Super Arena, Saitama, Japan – July 29, 2021. Luka Doncic of Slovenia during the warm up before the match REUTERS/Alkis KonstantinidisHe scored 28 points in the 93–81 victory, including 21 in the first half and ten straight free throws to open the game. His stat line also included ten assists, six rebounds, three steals, and a block. It was vintage Luka, as he was seen toying with defenders and quickly calmed nerves about any lingering doubts about his fitness.

That was Slovenia’s first and only win in a rocky exhibition stretch that included losses to Germany (twice), Lithuania, Latvia, and Serbia. In that final tune-up, Serbia dismantled Slovenia 106–72, as Doncic struggled from the field with 17 points, going 2-of-10 from beyond the arc.

Where to Watch Slovenia vs Poland EuroBasket 2025 Game in USA?

EuroBasket 2025 is underway across Europe, but for Slovenia, the tournament starts tonight with their first Group stage matchup against Poland.

Tip-off: Thursday, Aug. 28, 2025

Time: 2:30 p.m. ET / 11:30 a.m. PT

Location: Spodek Arena, Katowice, Poland

Watch: Courtside 1891 (FIBA’s official streaming service, available via DAZN)

Poland stunned Slovenia in the 2022 EuroBasket quarterfinals behind Mateusz Ponitka’s historic triple-double: 26 points, 16 rebounds, ten assists. It was only the third triple-double in EuroBasket history and ended Slovenia’s title defense run. And with Ponitka back, so is the buzz.

Slovenia walks into Katowice with few illusions. They’re not favorites and missing their full strength. Four key rotation players: Josh Nebo, Vlatko Cancar, Jaka Blaziz, and Zoran Dragic, are all absent from the final roster. So, the team will rely heavily on veterans like Klemen Prepelic and Alen Omic, and whatever magic the Lakers star can muster.

Poland, meanwhile, lost projected leader Jeremy Sochan to injury. But they’ve still got Ponitka, Aleksander Balcerowski, and home-court momentum. Spodek Arena will be sold out. The Polish anthem will thunder through the stands. And Slovenia, wounded and still finding its identity, will be tested.

Doncic has averaged 26 points, 7.7 rebounds, and 6.6 assists per game in past EuroBasket tournaments. He’s coming off a new three-year, $165 million max contract with the Lakers, and spent the summer training like the franchise centerpiece Jeanie Buss and Rob Pelinka flew to Poland to support. After an underwhelming exhibition slate and a turbulent offseason, Slovenia needs a reset, and there is only one man capable of making it happen.