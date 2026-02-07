Is Luka Doncic Playing Tonight vs Warriors? Latest Injury Report on Lakers Star (Feb 7)

The Los Angeles Lakers will continue their homestand tonight as they host the Golden State Warriors. The Purple and Gold enter this game coming off a solid win over the Philadelphia 76ers. Austin Reaves emerged as the standout performer for the franchise with a 35-point performance.

Despite that, unfortunately, during Thursday night’s win, the Lakers suffered what seems like a huge blow, as Luka Doncic exited the game early because of a left leg injury. So, will the Slovenian point guard return to action tonight?

Is Luka Doncic playing tonight against the Warriors?

Well, unfortunately, no. Luka Doncic will not be suiting up for tonight’s game because he’s suffered a hamstring injury. While it goes without saying that this is a bummer for the Lakers, the overall sentiment around the 26-year-old’s injury seems to be positive.

Imago Jan 24, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) drives to the basket between Dallas Mavericks guard Max Christie (00) and forward Cooper Flagg (32) during the second half at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

This indicates that Doncic won’t be spending much time on the sidelines, and perhaps with the All-Star break just around the corner, this might be a blessing in disguise for Los Angeles. That’s because this will give him some much-needed rest for the final stretch of the season.

Thus far, Doncic has been phenomenal for the Lakers, averaging 32.8 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 8.6 assists. Still, he will be hugely missed by his team tonight. More so, with LA already missing a couple of their stars ahead of tonight’s game.

The Lakers vs the Warriors injury reports for February 7th

Here’s the latest update on the rest of the players from both teams ahead of tonight’s game:

Los Angeles Lakers injury report

Apart from Luka Doncic, the Lakers will miss Adou Thiero as well for tonight’s game. The 21-year-old has been ruled out because of a knee injury. Meanwhile, Luke Kennard is also questionable for Saturday’s game, further piling on LA’s misery.

Still, both of those absences won’t be something that the Lakers cannot deal with. So, they should be able to work with them. However, the same cannot be said for the Warriors, who have been hard hit with injuries.

Golden State Warriors injury report

As for the Warriors, they will be entering this game without Stephen Curry, which will be a huge blow for them. As if losing their best player wasn’t enough trouble, Kristaps Porzingis and Jimmy Butler are also sidelined for this clash.

Imago Jan 9, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) smiles as a call is reviewed for a flagrant foul against Sacramento Kings guard Russell Westbrook (18) during the fourth quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images

While the franchise’s new big man is dealing with an Achilles injury, Butler has been ruled out for the rest of the season because of a torn ACL. Meanwhile, Seth Curry will also join these three stars on the sidelines as he’s suffering from a back injury.

Lastly, L.K Cryer and Brandin Podziemski could also miss tonight’s clash. One one hand, Cryer has been completely ruled out for this game. On the other hand, Podziemski is questionable due to an illness. So, will this have an impact on head coach Steve Kerr’s plans?

Predicted lineups for the Lakers vs the Warriors

Here’s how the Los Angeles Lakers could start without Luka Doncic:

Position Player PG Austin Reaves SG Marcus Smart SF Jake LaRavia PF LeBron James C Deandre Ayton

And here’s how the Golden State Warriors start without Stephen Curry:

Position Player PG Pat Spencer SG De’Anthony Melton SF Moses Moody PF Draymond Green C Al Horford

So, here’s how both the lineups could look. Luka Doncic’s void could be filled by shifting Austin Reaves to the one. Will that be enough for them to get past the Warriors? Only time will tell, as we eagerly await the tip-off inside the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.