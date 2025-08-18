Is Luka Doncic Playing vs Great Britain? Slovenia Basketball Issues Injury Update Ahead of EuroBasket 2025 Friendly

Luka Doncic does not wait for permission to set the world ablaze. He moves with rhythm, chasing glory where his heartbeat feels loudest. While the 2025-26 NBA season still lingers in the shadows, EuroBasket calls his name with unshakable urgency. Here, pride is the anthem, fire is the weapon, and Doncic stands ready to answer. The 26-year-old brushes past the ominous knee contusion, already labeled a minor injury, and readies himself for another day of pure hooping action.

On Monday, the Basketball Federation of Slovenia took to their X handle to make a very important announcement. They wrote: #mojtim pripravljen na jutrišnjo tekmo proti Veliki Britaniji v Areni Stožice ob 20. uri. ⚡️Na tekmi bo nastopil tudi kapetan, Luka Dončić! 💙

Don’t worry! Here’s the translation for you: “#myteam ready for tomorrow’s match against Great Britain at Stožice Arena at 8 PM. ⚡️The captain, Luka Doncic, will also play in the match! 💙.” Simply put, the Los Angeles Lakers guard will don the No. 77 in blue hues once again. He is ready to send chills through the Stozice Arena. Most importantly, it’s his home floor in Ljubljana

Well, Sunday felt like a storm breaking over Slovenia. Luka Doncic dropped 26 points, 5 rebounds, and 5 assists in just one half, but one collision with Gregor Hrovat sent his knee into panic headlines. For a moment, silence beat louder than chants. Then relief thundered through the arena as news confirmed only a contusion.

Slovenia now breathes easier, knowing its star will return to practice Monday, per Marc Stein and Dan Woike. The dream of a EuroBasket medal still burns bright, with Bet MGM placing them sixth in odds. Yet the reminder was harsh. Without Doncic, Latvia pounced with an 18-0 run as Kristaps Porzingis poured in 20 and Davis Bertans added 16.

Even Stephen A. Smith, the voice that usually roars with criticism, leaned back and called Luka’s EuroBasket run a blessing. Rarely does he tip his hat so freely, yet this time felt different. It was not a debate, not a fiery rant, but a surrender to something bigger. Call it Luka Doncic fever, spreading fast and unstoppable.

Luka Doncic’s dedication to Slovenia gets a nod from Stephen A. Smith

On ESPN’s First Take, Stephen A. Smith broke tradition. He praised the 26-year-old Lakers guard for embracing EuroBasket. Questions swirled if it was risky, yet Stephen A. fired back with clarity. For him, Luka’s choice roared with pride, never doubt. Stephen A. said, “Normally, I would say yes, but in this case, I’m going to say no. He missed a lot of last season in Dallas before he got traded to the Los Angeles Lakers. Even though he was out of shape in a lot of people’s eyes, he still averaged 28, 8, and 7.”

SAS further added, “He’s been on this conditioning tip, looks really in the best shape we’ve ever seen him in. He just signed a new three-year deal. You take all of those things into consideration, I would say he’s got his bag. He’s got his money, and now he’s out there trying to work himself into the best shape of his life. If this is how he chooses to do it, I don’t knock him one bit.”

via Reuters Tokyo 2020 Olympics – Basketball – Men – Group C – Slovenia v Japan – Saitama Super Arena, Saitama, Japan – July 29, 2021. Luka Doncic of Slovenia during the warm up before the match REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Well, last season tested Luka Doncic in every way. A trade to the Lakers, a left calf strain, and a missed All-Star break weighed heavily. Yet today, a leaner Luka stands tall, draped in Slovenia’s colors. With a $165 million extension secured, he steps forward with fire, balancing pride for country and ambition for greatness.

Luka Doncic stands where pressure melts into poetry. A knee scare fades, but his storm of 26 points, 5 rebounds, and 5 assists lingers. Moreover, Slovenia breathes easier as its captain readies for Great Britain in Ljubljana. Even Stephen A. Smith salutes the fire. Now, pride fuels the return, and EuroBasket waits for his roar.