Is Luka Doncic Playing vs Nikola Jokic’s Serbia? Update on Slovenian Star Ahead of EuroBasket 2025 Prep Game

Game day buzz doesn’t get much bigger than this. Slovenia vs Serbia is a high-stakes dress rehearsal between two of Europe’s basketball giants, led by Luka Doncic and Nikola Jokic. The tip-off is set for 8:00 p.m. CET at a sold-out Belgrade Arena, and the hype is absolutely justified. With just six days to go before EuroBasket 2025 tips off, this is the matchup fans circled the moment it was announced.

After a knee scare against Latvia last weekend, all eyes have been on Luka Doncic’s status. During the third quarter of that game, Doncic was caught under the rim when teammate Gregor Hrovat slipped and crashed into his right knee. He winced, limped to the bench, and then left for the locker room, sending a wave of panic through Slovenia and Lakers fans alike.

However, Luka will be joining the Slovenian national team for a matchup against Serbia. LukaUpdates, a dedicated Doncic page, posted on X, “Game day! Serbia vs Slovenia, 20:00 CET, 1:00pm CT, 11:00am PT, Stream on Courtside1891 @FIBA”. They also let fans know that Doncic landed in Belgrade, Serbia, with his team before tonight’s game.

Luka Doncic of Slovenia during the warm up before the match

Initial reports from Dan Woike were optimistic, and scans revealed just a contusion. Seems like the Slovenia staff’s decision to hold Doncic out for the rest of the Latvia game has paid off. The Lakers’ star was back on the court Tuesday night against Great Britain and looked fully in control. He finished with 28 points, ten assists, and six rebounds in 28 minutes, showing no lingering effects from the collision. Luka is expected to suit up against Serbia tonight.

Slovenia’s head coach said earlier in the week that Luka’s minutes would be closely managed during warmups, and he played only one of two games against Germany. But tonight isn’t just another friendly. It is the last prep game before Slovenia opens Group D play in Katowice.

All eyes on Luka after comeback

Doncic’s return against Great Britain was a much-needed morale boost for Slovenia, who snapped a four-game losing streak in EuroBasket friendlies with a 93-81 win. Luka scored 21 of his 28 in the first half, going a perfect 10-for-10 from the free throw line early and dishing out a flurry of highlight assists. It was also his most complete game, including three steals, one block, and multiple strong defensive possessions.

Slovenia’s summer record hasn’t been impressive with losses to Germany, Lithuania, and Latvia, but Doncic’s individual performances have been. Across three friendlies, he has averaged 24.3 points, 6.7 assists, and 4.3 rebounds in just 24 minutes per game. The leaner frame is reaping results, and so is the improved defense. Every possession feels like he’s prepping for the bigger stage in both Europe and the NBA. Tonight’s clash with Serbia is a statement game. In their last exhibition duel before EuroBasket 2022, Slovenia defeated Serbia 97-92 in Ljubljana. Luka dropped 34-9-9, while Jokic finished with 26-12-6.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Slovenia last won EuroBasket in 2017, Luka was 18. Serbia hasn’t lifted the title since 2001, but comes in undefeated in friendlies (6-0), with Jokic fresh off a 23-point, 19-rebound performance against Greece. Luka, meanwhile, is leading the Slovenia squad trying to shake off a shaky summer and lock in before a loaded Group D. Fans have been desperate to witness this showdown. Serbian basketball president Nebojsa Covic told Sport, “If we had the opportunity to sell 100,000, we would sell 100,000 tickets.”

The Belgrade Arena only holds 18,356, and every seat will be filled.