Is Luka Doncic Returning for NBA Christmas Game vs Rockets? Announcer Provides Injury Update

On Tuesday, the Los Angeles Lakers crumbled before the Phoenix Suns. Sure, LeBron James’ 23 points helped with damage control. But Luka Doncic’s explosive basketball? Yeah, that was the void. Dillon Brooks and Devin Booker made sure their guests went home with an L, hence the 132-108 result. Now, as the Christmas Day game nears, Laker Nation has one thought: Will Doncic be available?

After receiving a knee on his left leg from Bogdan Bogdanovich in their matchup against the Clippers, Doncic didn’t return to the floor in the Lakers’ 88-103 loss. Right after the game, head coach JJ Redick said that his star boy was feeling “okay.” Well, Luka Doncic ended up with a left leg contusion.

Now, officially, the 26-year-old comes with a day-to-day tag on himself. The media saw his left calf heavily wrapped during Monday’s training. Meanwhile, during Tuesday’s game vs. the Suns, the Lakers’ announcer, Mike Trudell, said, “It’s possible if he could come back to the Christmas game. We’ll have to wait and see.”

At the same time, a groin injury has left LA Lakers forward Rui Hachimura listed as day-to-day. So, if both players make it to the Christmas Day game vs. the Houston Rockets, it’ll be the sixth game for the original starting five this season. What will the lineup look like?

Luka Doncic

Austin Reaves

Rui Hachimura

LeBron James

Deandre Ayton

The announcers also added about Doncic’s injury, “The fact that it wasn’t a strain in the calf. It was a contusion in the calf makes it a lot better.” Simply put, the term “contusion” had a better ring to it. However, it doesn’t feel so great, given, Luka’s availability depends on the condition. Most importantly, “Luka essentially said he’s fine. Certainly was too sore for him to play today,” Trudell informed.

While fans worry about the Slovenian sensation, he sends a warning to their guests, the Rockets. The holiday season seems to have gotten the best of him. Well, the injury concerns loom at large, but a little fun does not harm!

Luka Doncic sends a strong message to the Rockets amidst availability concerns

Doncic wants the Houston Rockets to think about him. He might not even be on the floor against them, but the nightmare should linger on. X account Luka Updates shared a tweet on Tuesday. The sharpshooter used a Christmas-y Snapchat filter to convey a “warm” message. He said: “We look forward to welcoming you to LA for Christmas, where we celebrate the holiday by handing out big gifts and tough Ls. Merry Swishmas!”

Meanwhile, ESPN insider Dave McMenamin reported, “He (Luka Doncic) was dealing with a calf strain and missed some time earlier this season with a lower left leg injury.” McMenamin added that initially, the Lakers said Doncic was just bruised. However, the wraps on his calf said it was much more serious. “But there’s still a very real possibility that he feels good enough to go Thursday against the Rockets,” the insider informed.

Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) reacts in the second half against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Crypto.com Arena.

A Luka return would instantly tilt the scales for LA in its Western Conference clash with Houston. The Slovenian superstar is running the league, pouring in a chart-topping 34.1 points while stacking 8.8 assists and 8.6 rebounds a night.

So yes, the mystery continues. For the Los Angeles Lakers, this Christmas Day game would be crucial to win. Three consecutive losses aren’t an option for the Purple and Gold. Therefore, Luka Doncic’s comeback would just be like the star on an X-Mas tree. But as always, the question remains: Will he?