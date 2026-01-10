Is NBA Changing Logo to Honor LeBron James? Fact Checking Viral News

For the longest time, there has been considerable debate surrounding the NBA logo. The current logo, designed in 1969, is classic, but fans believe it’s time for a refresh. Over time, it is believed that the league needs to adapt to the changing times and be more inclusive. It has done so by accepting overseas stars, retooling the developmental league, and many other approaches.

So, why not with the logo? As a result, a recent news report emerged about the logo being changed to that of the modern-day superstar LeBron James. In fact, according to a source, Adam Silver and Co. are also taking it pretty seriously. So, is the NBA’s franchise logo finally being changed to a silhouette of the Los Angeles Lakers forward?

Is the NBA changing its logo to honor LeBron James?

There have been many suggestions for the new NBA logo, especially lately, since the demise of the Purple and Gold legend, Kobe Bryant. However, the league wants to take another route altogether, with LeBron James‘ potential being the player who could replace the iconic Jerry West, who’s also a Los Angeles Lakers legend.

According to Hoops, “The NBA is looking to potentially change its franchise logo to feature LeBron James as the league leans into a more modern identity, per sources.”

Although the post claimed that the NBA is exploring this option, that may not be true. That’s because not only has there not been any other such report, but also because the league’s current commissioner, Adam Silver, has previously stated that he has no plans to change the iconic logo featuring Jerry West.

“No ongoing discussions. The logo is iconic,” Silver said back in 2021, when the media asked him about the growing pressure to change the logo to honor Kobe Bryant after his unfortunate demise.

Although he did not wholly rule out the possibility of updating the design sometime in the future, he feels that the logo is appropriate now.

So, even though the news about the league updating its logo seems unrealistic right now, there’s a slight chance we might see one in the future. Is LeBron James the best suited to represent the league right now?

LeBron James could face stern competition from other stars even if the league decides to change its logo

Although there’s no telling when we will see a logo change in the NBA, or even if we will see one at all, if the league were to move past this iconic silhouette, they would likely consider several options before bestowing the honor on LeBron James straight away. So, the Akron native could face stern competition from the likes of Stephen Curry, Carmelo Anthony, and even Kyrie Irving.

That’s not all, veteran stars such as Michael Jordan and a few others might also have a say in this.

In fact, West himself confirmed that if a change were to be made, it would have to be a player who represented African-American heritage to replace him. “Gotta Happen, idc (I don’t care) what anyone says. BLACK KINGS BUILT THE LEAGUE,” he said.

Make no mistake with West’s words, as it’s not just simply about the logo and the face of the league, but what it truly represents, and its symbolism.

And don’t get us wrong, LeBron James certainly has all the qualities needed to be on the logo, but so do several other superstars who have graced the NBA court over the years.

It will be interesting to see how the league approaches this situation if they ultimately decide to eliminate the iconic logo. Until then, we can only sit back and admire the current one as the 2025-26 season rages on.