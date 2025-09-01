Is Neemias Queta Playing Today? Where to Watch Celtics Star During Portugal vs Latvia EuroBasket 2025 Game in USA

Forget American basketball, fans now fix all eyes on Europe. The EuroBasket 2025 is in action and Day 6 has some bangers lined up. For Group A teams, Turkiye and Serbia have been eyesore. Now can you really blame Alperen Sengun and Nikola Jokic’s sides? No. But, Latvia, led by Kristaps Porzingis are catching up at No.3. Now, interestingly enough, someone who could be his teammate at the Boston Celtics, that is if he was there, is holding the fort for Portugal. Yes, the latest Cs center, Neemias Queta is stealing the spotlights for the right reasons.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The 26 year old Portuguese big man erupted for 23 points, 18 rebounds, 4 blocks, and 2 steals. He finished with an efficiency rating of 39, frustrating Czechia in their debut game on Wednesday afternoon in Arena Riga. To be honest Queta seems to have become the pillar of the team. “We already know what he’s capable of. He’s a great player for us, and he’s a really humble guy. Great chemistry, great player, we’re glad we have him,” Portugal team captain Miguel Queiroz said after his debut performance. And therefore, despite two consecutive losses after their first win, the fans aren’t losing hope.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Is Neemias Queta playing today?

The simple answer is yes, because Neemias Queta will proudly wear the red and green with 88 stitched across his chest. However, the matchup against Latvia is far from easy. In fact, it becomes even tougher with KP on their side, who has been…phenomenal, to say the least. With an average of 16.7 points, 5.7 rebs, and 1.3 ast in three games, the veteran big man, is simply putting a show.

But Queta too has been outstanding, given he underwent an arthroscopic surgery on his left knee earlier this year. The 26-year-old has averaged 14.7 points, 9 rebounds, and 1.3 assists in the first three games of the 2025 EuroBasket. Moreover, Neemias Queta now has added responsibilities for the Boston Celtics.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

Porzingis, Al Horford and Luke Kornet’s exit paved the way for him to be a part of the starting 5. Precisely, the starting center. Moreover, Celtics insider Noah Dalzell believes that the EuroBasket isn’t the perfect playground for the 6’11 giant to prove his potential. “I think he could have a kind of leap that really surprised people. And EuroBasket is not the perfect indicator of that, but there’s couple of indicators,” she said. “He’s been awesome in the G-League. He has been awesome and stretches on the NBA court as well. He just hasn’t had so many opportunities to play through mistakes.”

But for now, even if the NBA calls out Queta’s name loudly, he must hear Portugal’s call first. Because Game 4 for the country would be crucial, given their 1-2 record so far in the tournament.

Where to watch Portugal vs Latvia EuroBasket 2025 in the United States?

So, Queta will come face-to-face against Kristaps Porzingis and Co. at Arena Riga on Monday, September 1. Simply put, Portugal will enter the lion’s den, as Latvia will be on their home hardwood. But, without further ado, here’s the information on where U.S. fans can stream the matches:

Tip-off: Monday, September 1, 2025

Time: 11:00 am E.T./6:30 pm E.E.S.T.

Location: Arena Riga, aka Xiaomi Arena, Latvia

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Watch: FIBA’s official streaming platform, Courtside 1891 (available via DAZN)

Neemias Queta has turned EuroBasket into his personal audition, and the stage could not be louder. From silencing Czechia with a monster 39 efficiency to carrying Portugal on a 1-2 edge, he has worn the red and green with pride. Yet now comes the true test, a clash with Kristaps Porzingis in Latvia’s lair. Two giants, one hardwood, and a battle that promises pure theater.