Is Nikola Jokic Playing Today? Where to Watch Nuggets Star During Serbia vs Czech Republic EuroBasket 2025 Game in USA

EuroBasket 2025 is entering a decisive stage with only a couple of group games remaining. And in Serbia’s latest clash with Latvia, Nikola Jokic delivered such a stunning performance that teammate Aleksa Avramovic could only shake his head and admit, “I don’t have any words.” That sentiment echoed across the arena as the Denver Nuggets superstar put on a masterclass against Kristaps Porziņģis and company. What was expected to be a tough battle quickly became a showcase of Jokic’s brilliance as Jokic ended up with 39 points, 10 rebounds, and four assists to seal the night.

This spectacular performance was not only enough for Serbia to grab a hard-fought 84-80 win against Latvia but also book their tickets to the Round of 16 with two games to spare. This means that Serbian head coach Svetislav Pesic could be looking to rest a few of his star players before the business end of the tournament begins. So, will Nikola Jokic be on the bench tonight?

Will Nikola Jokic suit up tonight against the Czech Republic?

Nikola Jokic is all set to play tonight, as he’s not on any injury report. While tonight’s matchup is against the Czech Republic, who are at the bottom of the group and yet to win a game, Serbia would not want to disrupt their superstar’s flow. The three-time NBA MVP has spent significant time on the court and might need a breather before the knockouts, but there’s a reason to keep him running.

So far, the Joker and his native Serbia, who entered the EuroBasket 2025 as favorites, have stood on business. The Serbians have won all three of their games and are currently the best team in Group A (alongside Turkey, who are also 3-0). Of course, a huge reason for their initial success is Nikola Jokic, who is averaging 24.3 points while shooting 65 percent from the field. Not just that, he’s also averaging 10 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game in the EuroBasket 2025.

When someone is in such great form, they should keep playing, especially with Serbia’s final group game being against the Alperen Sengun-led Turkey team, who are also unbeaten so far. Another reason the Denver Nuggets center will suit up tonight, despite this being an easy game, is Bogdan Bogdanovic’s injury.

The 33-year-old forward has been ruled out of the EuroBasket 2025 after suffering a hamstring injury against Portugal. This has increased Jokic’s responsibilities, and so, it’s safe to assume that the Joker will be suiting up tonight against the Czech Republic, but do you know where you can catch the Serbian star in action in the States?

Where to watch Serbia’s clash against the Czech Republic in the U.S.?

We’ve already witnessed several last-minute thrillers, heavyweight battles, and dominations across the courts of Finland, Latvia, Cyprus, and Poland. However, tonight’s clash between Nikola Jokic’s Serbia and the Czech Republic will take place inside Arena Riga, Latvia.

Tip-off: Monday, September 1, 2025

Time: 2:15 p.m. ET/ 9:15 p.m. EEST

Location: Arena Riga, Latvia

Where to Watch: FIBA’s official streaming platform, Courtside 1891 (available via DAZN)

Now, you know everything that you need to know ahead of Serbia’s battle with the Czech Republic. The Joker’s nation enters tonight’s matchup with confidence. Meanwhile, this tournament has not been the one Czech fans would’ve been expecting. However, the bad news is that things might only get worse for them.

That’s because they don’t seem to be a match for their opponent tonight. This should be a dominating win for Serbia, and it wouldn’t be a surprise if Nikola Jokic just clocks in 10-15 minutes. Nonetheless, you never know what could happen in basketball, so keep an eye on this matchup as we wait for tip-off in Latvia.