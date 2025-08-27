Is Nikola Jokic Playing Today? Where to Watch Serbia vs Estonia EuroBasket 2025 Game in USA

August 27 is here, and EuroBasket 2025 tips off with Group A’s Serbia facing Estonia at the Xiaomi Arēna in Riga, Latvia. All eyes are on Nikola Jokic and company, seen by many as the absolute favorites to bring home the gold. And well, most of the excitement comes down to the availability of the Denver Nuggets man. So, will Jokic suit up today?

Some may have expected Jokic to pace himself, especially considering the roster of preparation games. However, that was not the case, as he produced notable memorable performances, including 23 points and 19 rebounds against a Greece side without Giannis Antetokounmpo. And if he was showing up during the preparation games, there is no reason for him to not when the actual tournament tips off.

So, yes. Serbia plays Estonia today at 2:15 p.m. ET, and Nikola Jokic is expected to start.

Serbia tips off what many expect to be a dominant group stage run. He will be joined by Bogdan Bogdanovic, Nikola Jovic, Vasilije Micic, and a loaded rotation that went 7-0 in exhibition play, beating opponents by double digits every time out. Head coach Svetislav Pesic confirmed Serbia’s full 12-man roster days ago, and Jokic was the centerpiece. Even his teammates are relying on Jokic.

“He brings probably the highest confidence that I’ve ever had playing with anyone else,” said Bogdan Bogdanovic, who has played with Jokic for club and country. “Everybody knows about his IQ and feel for the game, but what really makes him special is his basketball shape for his size—his ability to run and his conditioning.”

via Reuters Paris 2024 Olympics – Basketball – Men’s Victory Ceremony – Bercy Arena, Paris, France – August 10, 2024. Bronze medallist Nikola Jokic of Serbia bites his medal. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein

Against Slovenia in their final tune-up game, Jokic logged just 10 points, eight rebounds, and four assists, but the game was already over by halftime. Serbia won 106–72. The Nuggets star returns to EuroBasket after a historic NBA season, where he became the first big man to average a triple-double over seventy games. This summer, he’s back to finish what he started.

Where and when to watch Serbia vs Estonia?

In the U.S., EuroBasket 2025 is streaming exclusively on Courtside 1891 via DAZN. A monthly subscription costs $9.99 and gets you access to every game live and on-demand.

When: Wednesday, August 27, 2025

Time: 2:15 p.m. ET

Where: Arena Riga, Latvia

How to Watch: Courtside 1891 via DAZN ($9.99/month)

Estonia is ranked No. 43 in the world, while Serbia is No. 2. The matchup, on paper, is a blowout. Estonia is missing center Maik Kotsar and do not have a single active NBA player. Serbia, meanwhile, is stacked with current and former NBA talent. But for Jokic, this game is more than an opener.

Three years ago, Serbia flamed out early at EuroBasket 2022 despite Jokic averaging 21.7 points, ten rebounds, and 4.3 assists on 66.2% shooting. They went 5–0 in the group stage but were shocked by Italy in the Round of 16. Jokic dropped 32 points and 13 boards in that loss.

This time, it’s different. Bogdan Bogdanovic is healthy. The bench is stacked with NBA-caliber bodies and high-IQ playmakers. Against Greece in preparation, Jokic went for 23 points and 19 rebounds. Against Bosnia, he nearly had a triple-double with 20-19-9. On the European stage, he has won silver at Rio 2016 and bronze at Paris 2024, but this time around with Serbia, he is chasing gold.

Anything less is a disappointment. While, today’s game may not require Jokic to play more than thirty minutes, it sets the tone for a run with no room for missteps.