Is Nikola Jokic Playing Today? Where to Watch Serbia vs Portugal EuroBasket 2025 Game in USA

Away from the bright lights of the NBA, Europe is taking center stage in the basketball world with EuroBasket 2025 officially underway. The opening day already delivered a glimpse of the heavyweights in action, and one of the clearest statements came from Nikola Jokic’s Serbia. The reigning NBA MVP carried his nation to a commanding 98-64 victory over Estonia, setting the tone for their group stage campaign. And today, they take on Portugal.

The Denver Nuggets star finished the game against Estonia with 11 points, 10 rebounds, and 7 assists in just 23 minutes of action, flirting with a triple-double. Now, after a statement win on the opening night, Serbia and Jokic’s focus will be on Portugal, as they take them on tonight. But the question is, will Nikola Jokic suit up tonight? Or will Svetislav Pesic rest his superstar player?

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Will Nikola Jokic play tonight against Portugal?

Yes, Nikola Jokic doesn’t have any fitness issues and seems to be all set to take the court against a new-look Portugal team. While the Joker and Serbia proved to be miles ahead of Estonia in their tournament opener, facing Portugal won’t be as easy. That’s because this Portuguese roster made history just a few days ago, as they claimed their first EuroBasket victory in over 18 years. (Last they won (94-85) on September 9, 2007, against Israel in the Second Round of FIBA EuroBasket 2007.)

They got the better of a solid Czechia team with a 62-50 win, thanks to Neemias Queta, who had a monstrous game, putting up 15 points along with six rebounds and three blocks. He’ll certainly be someone the Serbian defense will have to keep an eye on. Moreover, this is also the reason why Nikola Jokic will be playing tonight, as Serbia cannot take its chances against this Portuguese team.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Nonetheless, while Neemias Queta and Co. might be more competitive than Estonia, the Joker seems to be ready for anything coming his way in this year’s EuroBasket. He’s already made it clear through his stunning performance against Luka Doncic’s Slovenia (106-72) and in the opener that the three-time MVP will settle for nothing less than a podium finish, as this is the only accolade that has evaded the big man.

AD

via Reuters Basketball – USA Basketball Showcase – United States v Serbia – Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates – July 17, 2024 Serbia’s Nikola Jokic in action REUTERS/Amr Alfiky

Now that we know that we’ll be seeing Nikola Jokic in action tonight against Portugal, as Serbia hopes to make it two wins in two tonight, you might be wondering where you can watch the game in the United States, right? Well, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered there as well.

Where to watch the Serbia vs. Portugal EuroBasket 2025 clash in the U.S.?

As you might already know, the EuroBasket 2025 is being hosted across several countries in Europe, including Cyprus, Poland, Finland, and Latvia, but for Serbia, it’s Riga, Latvia, where they will be playing against Portugal tonight.

Tip-off: Friday, August 29, 2025

Time: 2:15 pm E.T./9:15 pm E.E.S.T.

Location: Arena Riga, Latvia

Watch: FIBA’s official streaming platform, Courtside 1891 (available via DAZN)

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

This has all the makings of a thriller with Serbia coming into this game off a great win with their star-studded roster. On the other hand, Portugal, led by NBA star Neemias Queta, is entering as the underdogs who are more than capable of stunning the contenders. So, who will take home the win tonight in Riga? Well, it’s difficult to pick a winner for this game.

However, if we were to, it would be Nikola Jokic’s Serbia, as they were already looking in great shape throughout the preparation games, and now also have a win under their belt. Moreover, they have a fantastic roster apart from the Denver Nuggets superstar, with players such as Nikola Jovic and Bogdan Bogdanovic proving to be great assets. So, they should be able to make it two in two tonight, as everyone eagerly awaits the tip-off.