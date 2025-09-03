Is Nikola Jokic Playing Today? Where to Watch Serbia vs Turkey EuroBasket 2025 Game in USA?

Every once in a while, international basketball delivers a matchup that feels bigger than just another group-stage contest. That’s exactly what’s on the line in Riga as Serbia takes on Turkey at EuroBasket 2025. Two undefeated teams. Two dominant big men. And one golden opportunity to find out who truly belongs at the very top of the European hierarchy.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Both Serbia and Turkey have cut through their opposition with ruthless efficiency so far. Serbia, led by the reigning three-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic, has handled challengers with a calm, controlled style that leaves little room for error. Turkey, on the other hand, has relied on pace, creativity, and the brilliance of Alperen Sengun to turn games into high-scoring showcases. Now, their paths collide and neither side can escape with perfection intact.

The stakes may not involve elimination just yet, but make no mistake: this game matters. First place in Group A is on the line, and with it, an easier path into the knockout stages. Just as important, the winner walks away with momentum, confidence, and perhaps most critically, a psychological edge should these two heavyweights meet again down the road.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Of course, as with any massive showdown, the conversation begins with the players available and those missing. Serbia isn’t at full strength, and the question fans are asking everywhere is simple: Is Nikola Jokic playing today? Let’s get into the injury report and break it all down.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Injury Report: Serbia’s Missing Pieces Around Nikola Jokic

The good news for Serbian fans is that Nikola Jokic is indeed suiting up today. He’s been nothing short of spectacular throughout EuroBasket 2025, and his presence ensures Serbia enters this clash at near full force. However, that doesn’t mean the roster is untouched by setbacks.

The biggest absence is captain Bogdan Bogdanović, who is out not only for this game but for the rest of the tournament. Bogdanović suffered a hamstring injury against Portugal, an unfortunate blow that stripped Serbia of its best perimeter scorer and a vital playmaking option. His leadership and clutch shooting have long defined Serbia’s offensive identity, and his absence has forced head coach Svetislav Pešić to rely heavily on others. In particular, Marko Gudurić and Aleksa Avramović have shouldered bigger responsibilities, while Nikola Jović has embraced the opportunity to prove himself as a rising force.

AD

Another notable name missing is Nikola Topić. The 20-year-old point guard, recently drafted by the Oklahoma City Thunder, was left off Serbia’s final 12-man roster. Still working his way back from ACL surgery during the 2024-25 NBA season, Topić’s exclusion was as much about experience as it was about fitness. Serbia leaned toward veterans like Vasilije Micić and Avramović to handle the backcourt, and while Topić would have added youthful flair and long-term playmaking depth, he won’t play a role in this tournament.

Speaking of Micić, there are lingering concerns about his health after he took a hard hit earlier in the group stage. He is expected to play, but his effectiveness remains a watch point. If he struggles, Serbia’s backcourt depth gets thinner, and more pressure shifts onto Nikola Jokic to create offense.

Taken together, these absences reshape Serbia’s tactical outlook. Bogdanović’s absence, in particular, puts even more emphasis on Jokic’s all-around brilliance. Serbia’s depth remains strong with Nikola Milutinov, Filip Petrušev, and Gudurić, but without their captain, the margin for error shrinks.

Nikola Jokic vs Alperen Sengun: A Clash of Generational Big Men

Now let’s talk about the headliner, Nikola Jokic against Alperen Sengun. This isn’t just a basketball game; it’s a clash between the best player in the world and the young star who openly patterns his game after him.

Jokic has been dominant so far. Through the first three games of the group stage, he averaged 24.3 points, 10 rebounds, and 4.7 assists while shooting a staggering 65% from the field. His 39-point explosion against Latvia wasn’t just a statistical marvel; it was a record-setting performance, the highest scoring night ever by a Serbian at EuroBasket. That game alone highlighted how Jokic can shift from facilitator to scorer at will, sealing the win with clutch free throws in the final seconds. His three double-doubles in four games only reinforce how complete his impact has been.

Sengun, however, has been just as critical for Turkey. Averaging 20 points, 8.8 rebounds, and 6.5 assists, he’s led his team in every major category while driving a fast-paced, transition-heavy style of play. His ability to score inside, knock down the occasional three, and facilitate like a guard makes him one of the most unique bigs in the world. In Turkey’s win over Estonia, he poured in 21 points on efficient shooting, showing just how unstoppable he can be when rolling.

The contrast in styles is what makes this matchup fascinating. Nikola Jokic thrives in half-court settings, manipulating defenses with precision passes and calculated scoring. Sengun, by contrast, operates best in chaos, running the floor, punishing mismatches, and turning broken plays into points. While Jokic carries the experience of an MVP and Olympic medal runs, Sengun carries the hunger of a young All-Star ready to prove he belongs on that level.

via Imago Credits: Imago, Serbia v Estonia – FIBA EuroBasket 2025 RIGA, LATVIA – AUGUST 27: Serbias Nikola Jokic 15 in action during the Group A third match of the FIBA EuroBasket 2025 between Serbia and Estonia at Riga Arena, on August 27, 2025 in Riga, Latvia. Esra Bilgin / Anadolu Riga Latvia. Editorial use only. Please get in touch for any other usage. PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxTURxUSAxCANxUKxJPNxITAxFRAxAUSxESPxBELxKORxRSAxHKGxNZL Copyright: x2025xAnadoluxEsraxBilginx

Turkey knows Jokic is the ultimate test. Reports suggest coach Ergin Ataman has a special plan, including using the athletic Adem Bona to body up Jokic defensively, freeing Sengun to focus on offense. Whether that plan works is another matter entirely. Jokic’s size, IQ, and ability to exploit double-teams could expose Turkey’s rim protection weaknesses in a hurry.

No matter how you slice it, this duel is the storyline of the night. It’s Jokic at the peak of his powers versus Sengun, knocking loudly on the door of greatness.

On paper, this is just the final group-stage game in Group A. But in reality? It’s much bigger.

Both teams are 4-0, both have already secured a place in the Round of 16, and both are riding winning streaks: 15 straight for Serbia against European competition, seven straight overall for Turkey. The winner of this game claims first place in the group, earning a more favorable knockout draw. That means avoiding early matchups against other tournament heavyweights like Germany, France, or Greece.

For Serbia, the stakes are about more than seeding. They haven’t lifted EuroBasket gold since 2001, and after the heartbreak of losing to the United States in the 2024 Olympic semifinals, this squad is desperate to prove itself. A win here, without Bogdanović, would reinforce their depth, show resilience, and keep their perfect record alive.

For Turkey, this is about validation. They’ve lost the last five meetings to Serbia, and changing that narrative would be a massive step forward. With Sengun blossoming into a true star and players like Shane Larkin and Cedi Osman providing support, a win would declare Turkey as more than a dark horse; it would stamp them as legitimate title contenders.

Betting markets suggest Serbia remains the favorite, listed at -218 with a 5.5-point edge. But make no mistake: Turkey has every reason to believe in an upset, especially with their transition-heavy attack and momentum on their side.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

So here we are, Serbia vs. Turkey, Nikola Jokic vs. Alperen Sengun, perfection on the line in Riga. For Serbia, this is about maintaining dominance even without Bogdan Bogdanović. For Turkey, it’s about seizing the moment and proving they belong in the same breath as Europe’s best.

Tip-off is set for 2:15 p.m. ET, streaming live on Courtside 1891. Now the only question is: which star are you betting on to take over Nikola Jokic with his unmatched brilliance, or Alperen Sengun with his relentless rise?