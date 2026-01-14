Is Nikola Jokic Playing Tonight? Mavericks vs Nuggets Latest Injury Report (Jan 14)

The Denver Nuggets might be one of the NBA’s elite teams this season, but they’ve run into an unexpected problem: they haven’t been able to solve the Dallas Mavericks. Despite sitting third in the Western Conference at 27–13, Denver is 0–2 against Dallas and is still searching for its first win in the season series.

That task won’t get any easier tonight at the American Airlines Center, especially with major questions surrounding the availability of Nikola Jokic. The three-time MVP has been sidelined for weeks, and his status remains the biggest storyline heading into this matchup.

Is Nikola Jokic playing against the Mavericks?

No, Nikola Jokic will not play tonight.

The Nuggets officially ruled him out as he continues to recover from the knee hyperextension he suffered against the Miami Heat earlier this month. His absence is a significant blow for Denver, particularly given how dominant he’s been when healthy.

USA Today via Reuters Mar 2, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center DeMarcus Cousins (4) comes on for center Nikola Jokic (15) in the third quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Before going down, Jokic was once again performing at an MVP level, averaging 29.6 points, 12.2 rebounds, and 11.0 assists per game. Denver has managed to stay afloat in the standings without him, but beating a team that has already given them problems twice this season becomes far more complicated without their offensive engine.

And Jokic isn’t the only concern for the Nuggets.

The Mavericks vs the Nuggets injury report for January 14th

Here’s the latest update on the rest of the players ahead of tonight’s tip-off:

Denver Nuggets injury report

Denver’s injury issues extend well beyond their superstar center, leaving their frontcourt especially thin.

Nikola Jokic – Out (knee hyperextension)

Jonas Valanciunas – Out (right calf strain)

Christian Braun – Out (left ankle sprain)

Cameron Johnson – Out (right knee contusion)

Tamar Bates – Out (foot injury, long-term)

With both Jokic and Valanciunas unavailable, the Nuggets are short on size and interior scoring, while the loss of Braun and Johnson further tests their perimeter depth. It’s a challenging setup for a team walking into a building where they’ve already struggled this season.

However, Denver isn’t alone in dealing with injuries.

Dallas Mavericks injury report

The Mavericks enter tonight’s game even more depleted, missing multiple core rotation players on both ends of the floor.

Anthony Davis – Out (finger injury)

P.J. Washington – Out (right ankle sprain)

Kyrie Irving – Out (ACL injury)

Dereck Lively II – Out (foot injury)

Max Christie – Out (illness)

Brandon Williams – Out (illness)

Dante Exum – Out (season-ending surgery)

Imago Apr 18, 2025; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Dallas Mavericks center Dereck Lively II (2) stretches prior to the game against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Davis’ absence is particularly damaging. Despite Dallas’ rough season, he’s been one of their most productive players, averaging 20.4 points, 11.1 rebounds, and 2.8 assists per game. Without him, the Mavericks are forced to rely heavily on depth pieces and young players to carry the load.

With so many key contributors sidelined, both teams will look very different at tip-off.

Predicted starting lineups for the Mavericks vs the Nuggets

Here’s how the Denver Nuggets could start without Nikola Jokic:

Position Player PG Jamal Murray SG Christian Braun (probable) SF Spencer Jones PF Aaron Gordon C Zeke Nnaji

And here’s how the Dallas Mavericks could start amid their injury issues:

Position Player PG Cooper Flagg SG Max Christie (probable) SF Naji Marshall PF Caleb Martin C Daniel Gafford

Despite missing Nikola Jokic, the Nuggets still enter this matchup with a prime opportunity. Dallas is severely short-handed, lacks its top scorers, and is being forced to lean on an improvised rotation. Denver’s depth, structure, and defensive versatility should give them a clear edge.

That said, the Nuggets’ 0–2 record against the Mavericks this season serves as a reminder that nothing comes easy in the NBA. Without their MVP on the floor, Denver will need a disciplined, collective effort if they want to finally flip the script against Dallas.