Is Nikola Jokic Playing Tonight? Nuggets vs Hawks Latest Injury Report (Jan 9)

The Denver Nuggets survived one of their toughest home games the other night as they snapped the Boston Celtics’ five-game winning streak. Jamal Murray was the standout performer for the Nuggets, who entered the game without their franchise cornerstone Nikola Jokic, who has been dealing with a knee hyperextension injury.
Murray put up 22 points along with a staggering 17 assists, guiding his team to an impressive 114-110 win over the Celtics. Nonetheless, while Murray was able to perform well that night, tonight, as the Nuggets host the Atlanta Hawks, who made huge waves after trading former lottery pick Trae Young, they will need the Joker. So, will he be back in action tonight?
Is Nikola Jokic playing tonight against the Hawks?
Although Nikola Jokic performs particularly well against the Atlanta Hawks, unfortunately, he won’t be taking the court tonight. This, of course, comes as a result of his being sidelined with the knee hyperextension he suffered against the Miami Heat recently. As things stand right now, the three-time MVP not only will not be suiting up tonight, but he won’t even be returning anytime soon.
This is a huge bummer for the Nuggets, who rely heavily on their superstar center. After all, he had been averaging a staggering 29.6 points, 12.2 rebounds, and 11.0 assists per game before getting injured.
Not just that, he had been doing so with incredible efficiency, shooting 60.5 percent from the field and 43.5 percent from the three-point line. So, without him, Denver won’t be the same tonight. More so, because they’ve been struggling with several other injuries on their rosters.
The Nuggets vs the Hawks injury reports for January 9th
Here’s the update on the rest of the players ahead of tonight’s matchup:
Denver Nuggets injury report
Apart from Nikola Jokic, the Nuggets will also be without their other center, Jonas Valanciunas, who is dealing with a right calf strain. Although this injury wouldn’t made such a huge impact if the Joker wasn’t injured, that’s not the case unfortunately. Nonetheless, there’s more. Cameron Johnson and Tamar Bates will also miss tonight’s action because of injuries.
While Johnson is dealing with a right knee contusion, Bates is suffering from a foot injury and will be re-evaluated in about 12 weeks or so. Meanwhile, Denver also has a lot of players probable for this matchup. This includes the likes of Aaron Gordon, Jamal Murray, and even Christian Braun. While Braun and Murray are dealing with ankle sprains, Gordon is dealing with a hamstring blow.
As if having almost your entire starting five on the injury report wasn’t enough, the Nuggets could also be without Bruce Brown and Spencer Jones, who are dealing with right knee inflammation and illness, respectively. That’s all for the Nuggets, but what about their opponents tonight, who will be eyeing a road win?
Atlanta Hawks injury report
As for the Hawks, they also have their fair share of injury trouble entering tonight’s matchup. Even though it might not be as much as Denver’s, they could do without their newest acquisitions, CJ McCollum and Corey Kispert. While McCollum has been suffering from a quadriceps injury, Kispert is dealing with a hamstring injury, as both of them are questionable for this game.
Lastly, N’Faly Dante will also remain out for Atlanta. The 24-year-old big man only underwent surgery to repair his torn ACL in his right knee, and hence, he won’t play tonight but has been sidelined for the entire season. Having said that, it will be interesting to see whether these injuries will impact both teams’ starting fives or not.
Predicted lineups for the Nuggets vs the Hawks
Here’s how the Denver Nuggets could lineup without Nikola Jokic:
|Position
|Player
|PG
|Jamal Murray (probable)
|SG
|Christian Braun (probable)
|SF
|Spencer Jones (probable)
|PF
|Aaron Gordon (probable)
|C
|DaRon Holmes II
And here’s how the Atlanta Hawks could start amid their injury issues:
|Position
|Player
|PG
|Dyson Daniels
|SG
|Nickeil Alexander-Walker
|SF
|Zaccharie Risacher
|PF
|Jalen Johnson
|C
|Onyeka Okongwu
This would’ve been a star-studded affair if not for the injuries on both rosters. However, that’s not the case anymore. Still, these injuries might’ve just leveled the competition, with either team more than capable of taking him the win tonight. Now, will it be the Nuggets or the Hawks? We’ll have to wait and watch.
