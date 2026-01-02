brand-logo
Latest
NFLNBACollege Football

More

Newsletters

Think Tank

AllLatestNewsletter HubES ThinkTankNFLGolfCollege FootballMLBCollege BasketballNBANASCARWNBATennisBoxingOlympicsUFCSwimmingTrack and FieldGymnasticsSoccer
Home/NBA

Is Nikola Jokic Playing Tonight? Nuggets vs Cavaliers Latest Injury Report (Jan 2)

ByAtrayo Bhattacharya

Jan 2, 2026 | 4:30 PM EST

Link Copied!
Home/NBA

Is Nikola Jokic Playing Tonight? Nuggets vs Cavaliers Latest Injury Report (Jan 2)

ByAtrayo Bhattacharya

Jan 2, 2026 | 4:30 PM EST

Link Copied!
feature-image

Imago

feature-image

Imago

The Denver Nuggets finished the year on a high with a 106-103 win over the Toronto Raptors, and they will aim to keep that up when they hit the road to Cleveland to face the Cavaliers on Friday. The Nuggets have been in great form this season as they are third in the Western Conference, but it will be interesting to see how they will keep up with that momentum without their talisman, Nikola Jokic.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The Nuggets are playing like contenders this season, and their strong 23-10 record suggests that. However, over the last six games, they have been somewhat inconsistent, winning only three of them. On the other hand, the Cleveland Cavaliers are heading into this game on the back of a two-game winning streak. The Cavs are eighth in the East with a 19-16 record, and they recently won against the Suns with a 129-113 score.

ADVERTISEMENT

Is Nikola Jokic Playing Tonight Against the Cavaliers?

Nikola Jokic is unfortunately not available for the Denver Nuggets on Friday. The star center suffered a knee hyperextension during the game against the Miami Heat. Before his injury, he was putting up MVP-level numbers and now there are reports that he may be out for a month or so.

article-image

Imago

In 32 games this season, Jokic is averaging 29.6 points, 11 assists, 12.2 rebounds and 1.4 steals per game while shooting 60.5% from the field and 43.5% from beyond the arc.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Nuggets have been extremely dependent on their two-time MVP and it will be interesting to see how they manage without his presence on the court.

Top Stories

Prayers Pour In For Napheesa Collier After Unfortunate Health Announcement

Michael Jordan Could Have Repaired Scottie Pippen Relationship if He Wanted To: Former Teammate

$700M Divide Emerges As WNBA, WNBPA Remain Far Apart Ahead of Jan. 9 CBA Deadline, per Report

Why Comparing Caitlin Clark And Paige Bueckers Misses What Actually Matters

Kyrie Irving Breaks Silence After Injury Return Update Emerges

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports

Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT

Denver Nuggets vs Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Report

The Denver Nuggets have multiple players unavailable for this game and Jokic is not their only concern. Meanwhile, the Cavaliers also have their fair share of injury troubles heading into this home game.

Denver Nuggets Injury Report

The biggest concern for the Nuggets right after Jokic’s injury was Jonas Valanciunas also going down with a right calf strain, and he is expected to miss action for almost a month. This puts the Nuggets in a shorthanded situation in the center position.

ADVERTISEMENT

Other than that, Aaron Gordon and Christian Braun are also out on the sidelines with hamstring and ankle injuries. Meanwhile, even Jamal Murray and Julian Strawther are listed as probable for Friday’s game.

Other players out of contention for this game are Cameron Johnson and Tamar Bates. While Johnson is recovering from a knee contusion, Bates is out with a severe foot issue.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Report

The Cleveland Cavaliers also have some worries of their own, but their situation is far better than the Nuggets’.  Players like DeAndre Hunter and Sam Merrill are listed as questionable for Friday’s game. Hunter is down with illness, but there’s a possibility that he may suit up while Merrill is nursing an ankle sprain.

Other than the two, Max Strus is out of contention for Friday’s game with a foot injury. Currently, the guard has no return timeline, while Larry Nance Jr is also unavailable due to a right calf strain.

ADVERTISEMENT

Denver Nuggets vs Cleveland Cavaliers Predicted Starting Lineups

Based on the latest NBA injury reports, here’s how the two teams could lineup for Friday’s showdown.

Denver NuggetsCleveland Cavaliers
Spencer JonesEvan Mobley
Peyton WatsonDonovan Mitchell
DaRon Holmes IIJarrett Allen
Jamal MurrayDean Wade
Jalen PickettDarius Garland

ADVERTISEMENT

With Jokic and Valanciunas both out, the Nuggets are forced to give minutes to DaAron Holmes, and it will be a test for the youngster to hold his own against a team like the Cavs. On the other hand, Cleveland have all of their starters available, and they will be starting as the strong favourites in Friday’s contest. Will the Nuggets manage to spark a surprise without their talisman Jokic, or will the Cavs extend their winning run?

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

logo

EssentiallySports is the home for the underserved fan, delivering storytelling that goes beyond the headlines. As a media platform, we combine deep audience insights with cultural trends, to meet fandom where it lives and where it goes next. Founded in 2014, EssentiallySports now engages with an audience of over 30m+ American sports fan on its website and 1m+ readers on its newsletters daily.

Sports

Sports

Full Spectrum Services LLP © 2026 | All Rights Reserved