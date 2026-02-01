Is Nikola Jokic Playing Tonight? Nuggets vs Thunder Latest Injury Report (Feb 1)

Nikola Jokic started right from where he left off the season with a knee hyperextension. He returned against the Los Angeles Clippers and instantly dropped a game-winning performance. The Denver Nuggets will need more such performances from their franchise’s cornerstone as they are ready to host the reigning champions, the Oklahoma City Thunder, on Sunday, February 1, at the Ball Center in Denver.

The Nuggets, even during Jokic’s absence, held their own pretty well as they are currently second in the Western Conference with a 33-16 record. They have won eight out of their last 11 outings, most of them without their talisman in Jokic. Meanwhile, the Oklahoma City Thunder were soaring through the season as they started just from where they left off last season after becoming the Champions. However, in the recent stretch, they have lost a few games due to injuries and other concerns. The Thunder are still at the top of the West with an overwhelming record of 38-11. They lost their previous game against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Is Nikola Jokic playing tonight against the Thunder?

Nikola Jokic suffered a knee hyperextension against the Miami Heat right at the end of the year (2025) and was set to miss almost four weeks of action. He returned against the Los Angeles Clippers in the previous game, but he is listed as doubtful for Sunday’s game against the Thunder.

The Nuggets probably are looking to proceed with caution with the big man’s health, as they don’t want to put much stress on him right after returning from an injury. Therefore, he may sit out this game against the Thunder. This will significantly affect the Nuggets’ chances of winning against the Thunder, but they are prioritizing Jokic’s health, which is the right thing to do.

Jokic has been putting up sensational numbers this season and could also be in the MVP conversation if he manages to meet the 65-game cutoff required. He is averaging 29.7 points, 12.2 rebounds, and 10.8 assists per game this season across 33 games. On his return to the court, he recorded 31 points, 12 rebounds, five assists, and three steals, all in only 25 minutes against the Clippers in a fine 122-109 win.

Denver Nuggets vs Oklahoma City Thunder injury report

The Denver Nuggets and the Oklahoma City Thunder have been absolutely fantastic this season, with both teams leading the Western Conference despite suffering multiple injuries to their crucial players. Let us take a look at the injury reports of both teams for this contest.

Denver Nuggets Injury Report

With Nikola Jokic’s participation unclear, the Denver Nuggets are in a spot of bother before this home game. Jamal Murray is also doubtful with his participation in this game as he is dealing with a lingering hip and hamstring issue. However, he has been playing through the probable tags for all season long, so there’s a strong possibility that the star guard may just suit up for this one.

Christian Braun is also doubtful as he has not fully recovered from his ankle injury. Moreover, Aaron Gordon continues to miss games as he is ruled out due to a hamstring issue same as with Cam Johnson, who is also on the sidelines for a considerable amount of time with a knee issue. He is destined to return to the court after the All-Star break.

Oklahoma City Thunder Injury Report

The Oklahoma City Thunder also have had their issues with injury this season. They still have the same issues that have forced them to drop games in the recent stretch. Jalen Williams continues to be on the sidelines with a hamstring injury. He will be re-evaluated in a couple of weeks. Similarly, Ajay Mitchell, who has been a crucial player off the bench for the Thunder, is out with an abdominal issue.

Meanwhile, Alex Caruso, who is suffering from an adductor concern, will also miss this trip to Denver.

Lastly, Nikola Topic continues to be the long-term absentee for the Thunder, along with Thomas Sorber, who tore his ACL during the offseason training.

Denver Nuggets vs Oklahoma City Thunder predicted starting lineup

Based on the NBA’s latest injury reports, the two teams from the West will have slightly shorthanded lineups for this game.

Denver Nuggets Oklahoma City Thunder Peyton Watson Jaylin Williams Spencer Jones Aaron Wiggins Nikola Jokic* Chet Holmgren Jamal Murray* Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Jalen Pickett Luuguentz Dort

The Nuggets are in a sticky situation with two of their biggest stars listed as probable for this crucial home game. While we expect Murray to turn up, there are doubts over Jokic’s situation. Jonas Valanciunas will step in if the Serbian is unavailable. Meanwhile, the Thunder will be led by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who needs to do the heavy lifting along with his role players. Overall, it feels like an extremely close game, but if Jokic features, the Nuggets may just edge it as they are playing at home.