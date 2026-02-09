Is Nikola Jokic Playing Tonight vs Cavaliers? Latest Injury Report on Nuggets Star (Feb 9)

The Denver Nuggets will host the Cleveland Cavaliers tonight at Ball Arena. An interesting East vs West matchup awaits. Moreover, it will mark James Harden’s second appearance for the Cavs following the blockbuster trade at the Feb 5 deadline. However, for Denver, they’ll have one question in their minds, and it is about their Serbian savior, Nikola Jokic.

Will Nikola Jokic play vs Cleveland?

The Nuggets have listed Nikola Jokic as a day-to-day name on the lineup. The superstar has sustained a left ankle sprain. However, the chances of the 30-year-old big man suiting up for the team are on the higher side. And this is optimistic news for the fans. Now, after missing a month of basketball action with knee hyperextension, Joker made his comeback against the LA Clippers on Jan 30.

On his return, he scored a double-double (30 points, 12 rebounds). To be fair, it felt like Nikola Jokic never left! Across his last five games, he averaged 33.0 minutes, 24.6 points, 12.4 rebounds, and 8.8 assists per game. He shot 51.3% from the field, 36.0% from three-point range, and 81.0% from the free-throw line.

The stretch highlights Jokic’s efficient scoring, strong rebounding presence, and elite playmaking impact while maintaining balanced offensive production throughout the run over this recent stretch overall. Moreover, the 3-time MVP is back in the 2026 MVP conversation. He is averaging triple-doubles this season with 28.9 ppg, 12.2 rpg, and 10.7 apg.

Denver Nuggets vs Cleveland Cavaliers: Injury report

Denver Nuggets

The Denver Nuggets face a growing health cloud as several rotation pieces battle injuries. Spencer Jones will miss the Cleveland clash while recovering from a concussion. Meanwhile, Christian Braun carries the same ankle concern but remains likely to suit up. However, Jamal Murray creates uncertainty, as a hip problem leaves his availability in doubt for the contest.

Furthermore, the long-term absences hurt depth and versatility. A Grade 2 strain in his right hamstring will sideline Peyton Watson for at least four weeks. In addition, Aaron Gordon continues recovery from a hamstring issue and awaits reassessment in four to six weeks. Tamar Bates also remains unavailable, with his foot injury scheduled for another evaluation after twelve weeks.

Cleveland Cavaliers

The Cleveland Cavaliers enter the Denver meeting managing key availability concerns. Jaylon Tyson battles a left ankle sprain and carries an uncertain tag for the upcoming contest. Meanwhile, Dean Wade also deals with an ankle problem and remains a game-time decision. Consequently, Cleveland monitors both wings closely while preparing adjustments.

Additionally, the frontcourt absorbs another blow as Evan Mobley nurses a calf concern expected to sideline him for at least one week. Furthermore, Max Strus continues rehabilitation for a foot setback projected to keep him inactive for four additional weeks, forcing Cleveland to rely on depth and strategic lineup creativity.

Predicted Starting Lineups for Denver Nuggets vs Cleveland Cavaliers

Keeping in mind the injury updates, here’s the predicted starting five for both teams:

Denver Nuggets Cleveland Cavaliers Jamal Murray (DD) James Harden Christian Braun (DD) Donovan Mitchell Cam Johnson Dean Wade Tim Hardaway Jr. Nae’Qwan Tomlin Nikola Jokic (DD) Jarrett Allen

Another day, another fiery East vs West matchup. Now, only time will tell who will emerge victorious, Nikola Jokic or Donovan Mitchell.