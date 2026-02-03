Is Nikola Jokic Playing Tonight vs Pistons? Latest Injury Report On Nuggets Star (Feb 3)

The Denver Nuggets are strong contenders for the Championship, largely thanks to their star player, Nikola Jokic, who is performing at an MVP caliber. But the Serbian experienced a significant setback due to a hyperextended knee, sidelining him for a month. He’s back in the game and plans to guide the Nuggets in their upcoming road match against the Detroit Pistons. The game is scheduled for Tuesday, February 3rd, at Little Caesars Arena.

The Nuggets have held their own even when their main man was not around. They are still third in the Western Conference with a 33-17 record, winning six out of the last 10 games. However, they suffered a 121-111 defeat against the reigning champions Oklahoma City Thunder, in their previous game. Meanwhile, the Pistons are leading the East with a strong 36-12 record. They have won seven out of their last eight games, highlighting their sparkling form. This game also marks the celebration of two first-time All-Stars for the Nuggets’ Jamal Murray and Pistons’ Jalen Duren.

Is Nikola Jokic playing tonight against the Pistons?

Nikola Jokic is fit and healthy for Tuesday’s away game against the Pistons. He recorded 16 points, seven rebounds, and eight assists while converting six-out-of-nine attempts in the Nuggets’ defeat against the Thunder last night. It will be a challenge for the big man to step up in a back-to-back game, especially after returning from a serious knee injury.

Imago Mar 12, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) defends Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) in the second half at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The Serbian center is working within a minute restriction as the Nuggets are proceeding with extreme caution. They want him to get as many games as possible to get back in his best form ahead of the playoffs.

Overall, Jokic is playing at an MVP level this season, averaging 29.3 points, 12.0 rebounds, 10.7 assists, and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 60.9% from the field. He boasts great stats against the Pistons, and therefore, the Nuggets would love to have him starting this one. He has put up 20.7 points, 9.2 rebounds, and 7.3 assists per contest across 19 games versus the Pistons.

Denver Nuggets vs Detroit Pistons Injury Report

Half of the Denver Nuggets‘ concerns were around Jokic, and since he is starting this one, there’s a lot of relief in the camp, whereas the Pistons also have a fairly healthy roster. Let us take a detailed look at the injury reports ahead of Tuesday’s showdown.

Denver Nuggets Injury Report

The biggest positive for the Nuggets is that young guard Christian Braun, who has been out with an ankle injury for several games, has been promoted to questionable in the injury report. He is gradually inching back to fitness.

Other absentees include the usual suspects in Aaron Gordon, who is down with a hamstring issue, and Cameron Johnson, who is on the sidelines with a knee concern.

Detroit Pistons Injury Report

The Detroit Pistons have a pretty sorted roster heading into this game, as most of their players in the rotation are available. Only Caris LeVert is listed as questionable due to an illness.

Denver Nuggets vs Detroit Pistons predicted starting lineups

Based on the NBA’s latest injury reports, here’s how teams could line up for this East-West showdown.

Denver Nuggets Detroit Pistons Peyton Watson Ausar Thompson Spencer Jones Tobias Harris Nikola Jokic Jalen Duren Jamal Murray Cade Cunningham Jalen Pickett Duncan Robinson

All eyes will be on the first-time All-Stars, Jamal Murray and Jalen Duren, as they go up against each other. The Nuggets will continue to rely on Jokic, but they are a great team overall, with almost every player chipping in with one contribution or another. The same can be said about the Pistons this season, but Cade Cunningham will surely have a couple of more eyeballs on him.