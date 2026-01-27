Is Nikola Jokic Playing Tonight vs Pistons? Latest Injury Report on Nuggets Star (Jan 27)

The Denver Nuggets (31-15, 3rd in West) will play host to the Detroit Pistons (33-11, 1st in East) on Tuesday. Both teams are coming off a solid run this season, making this East vs West showdown a spectacle for the audience. The most interesting fact is that the Nuggets have survived the horrors of playing without Nikola Jokic since December 29.

The Serbian big man’s knee hyperextension has kept him out for weeks, at a stretch. And maybe it’s time for him to return. Or, is it so?

Is Nikola Jokic playing vs the Pistons tonight?

Nikola Jokic will miss the home clash against the Detroit Pistons, extending his absence to 15 consecutive games. The hyper-extended left knee continues to stall his return. Four full weeks have now passed since the original December update, and the pause keeps growing. Meanwhile, the Nuggets must adjust again.

Without Jokic anchoring the floor, rhythm and control remain a challenge. However, patience stays central as recovery timelines stretch. Well, the Joker had a four-week check-in window after the knee scare against the Miami Heat late in December, with hopes quietly circling late January. However, four weeks later and deep into 2026, clarity is missing.

Imago Dec 25, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) on the bench in the third quarter against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Before the pause, Nikola Jokic was unreal. He posted 29.6 points, 12.2 rebounds, and 11.0 assists across 32 games, shooting 60.5 percent overall and 43.5 percent from deep. He was the frontrunner for the MVP title this season. But unfortunately, those dreams now hang by a thread, with just three missed games separating the 65-game eligibility.

Denver Nuggets vs Detroit Pistons: Injury Report

Denver Nuggets

The Denver Nuggets enter the Pistons matchup with cautious optimism. Jonas Valanciunas carries a right calf strain, yet the team has listed him as probable. Meanwhile, Jamal Murray is probable for the game, despite managing right hamstring inflammation alongside left hip inflammation. Peyton Watson also trends toward availability despite a right ankle strain and a left ankle sprain.

On the other hand, Aaron Gordon remains sidelined with a right hamstring strain. Christian Braun continues recovery from a left ankle sprain. And Cameron Johnson also stays out due to a right knee bone bruise. As a result, depth becomes the storyline heading into tipoff.

Detroit Pistons

Meanwhile, the Detroit Pistons list a single absence for Tuesday. Guard Caris LeVert will miss the matchup against the Nuggets due to illness. Therefore, Detroit adjusts its backcourt rotation slightly, while hoping the rest of the roster stays steady heading into the game.

Predicted starting lineup for Denver Nuggets vs Detroit Pistons

Keeping in mind the injury updates, here’s the predicted starting five for both teams:

Denver Nuggets Detroit Pistons Jamal Murray/Jalen Pickett Cade Cunningham Bruce Brown Duncan Robinson Peyton Watson/Tim Hardaway Jr. Ausar Thompson Spencer Jones Tobias Harris Jonas Valanciunas/Zeke Nnaji Jalen Duren

Now, who will take another home: the shorthanded Denver Nuggets or the fully stacked Detroit Pistons? We’ll know… soon!