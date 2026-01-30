Is Nikola Jokic Playing Tonight vs Clippers? Insider Drops Crucial Injury Update on Nuggets Star

About time, Nikola Jokic came back on the floor for the Denver Nuggets. The Serbian superstar has stayed away from basketball action since Dec 29. And guess who takes all the credit? The stubborn knee hyperextension that he sustained against the Miami Heat. However, there’s great news for the Nuggets fans.

Hours before the Nuggets vs. Clippers matchup, ESPN’s Shams Charania tweeted that Jokic “plans to return tonight against the Los Angeles Clippers at home…Jokic now is in position to also play in Sunday’s showdown vs. Oklahoma City in Denver and be eligible for the season awards.”

Well, the 30-year-old was supposedly going to come back in the Nuggets vs. Pistons on Tuesday, Jan 27. However, despite the 4-week recovery window, the medical team urged an extension. Therefore, in an attempt not to aggravate the injury, the team sidelined Jokic. In fact, he sat out against the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday.

Now, the Denver Nuggets have held the fort without Nikola Jokic. At present, they are No.3 in the Western Conference with a 32-16 record. Since Joker’s absence, they have a 10-6 record, which itself proves that the team showed up when their biggest force left the floor.

Most importantly, if Jokic truly returns, then he would still have a chance to continue in the MVP race. Well, he has already missed 16 games and has one more game to miss before he loses the 65-game eligibility. Charania also reported that the 30-year-old “has been chomping at the bit to play.” He is feeling the urgency to return within the eligibility window for the 4th MVP title.

Nikola Jokic has appeared in 32 games so far this season, and his 19-minute outing officially counts toward the league games played threshold. This allows up to two appearances between 15 and 20 minutes. With Denver still scheduled for 34 more games, Jokic has ample room to meet eligibility requirements for MVP and All-NBA consideration.

Meanwhile, he posted 29.6 points, 12.2 rebounds, and 11.0 assists across 32 games, shooting 60.5 percent overall and 43.5 percent from deep before the injury. However, all troubles haven’t come to an end for the Nuggets. The team will still show up shorthanded at Ball Arena on Friday.

Nuggets injury report beyond Nikola Jokic

The Denver Nuggets continue to tread through the NBA with a heavy injury roster. The team has ruled out forward Cam Johnson as he is recovering from a knee injury. However, head coach David Adelman is hopeful that his star will return before the All-Star break. Meanwhile, an ankle injury will keep Christian Braun sidelined. However, Aaron Gordon’s extended time on the bench could be a concern for the Nuggets. The team has ruled him out with a hamstring strain and faces a four-to-six-week reevaluation window.

On the other hand, the LA Clippers, too, face a crowded medical chart. Kawhi Leonard is managing knee soreness and remains questionable for the Denver matchup. Meanwhile, Bogdan Bogdanovic sits out with a hamstring issue after a G League stint. The Clippers sidelined Derrick Jones Jr due to a knee issue while he remains on assignment. TyTy Washington Jr nurses a hamstring injury and will miss Sunday. Finally Bradley Beal is out for the year following left hip surgery.

Predicted starting 5:

Denver Nuggets LA Clippers Jamal Murray James Harden Bruce Brown Kris Dunn Peyton Watson Kawhi Leonard/Kobe Sanders Spencer Jones John Collins Jonas Valanciunas/Nikola Jokic Ivica Zubac

Thus, there is a possibility that Nikola Jokic will show up on the floor for the Denver Nuggets. But at the same time, the team will be cautious about his injury and progress. Meanwhile, the West vs. West drama is ready to unfurl before the fans!