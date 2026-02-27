Is Nikola Jokic Playing Tonight vs Thunder? Latest Injury Report on Nuggets Star (Feb 27)

The 2023 NBA champions Denver Nuggets (37-22), go on the road tonight as they take on defending champions and divisional leaders, the Oklahoma City Thunder (45-15). Fresh off a 103-84 win over the Boston Celtics, the Nuggets will hope to add to their winning streak against OKC tonight. After missing most of January due to a left knee hyperextension issue, franchise superstar Nikola Jokic has been a mainstay in the Nuggets’ starting five all February. Here’s the latest on Nikola Jokic’s injury status and predicted starting line-ups for both teams.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

ADVERTISEMENT

Is Nikola Jokic Playing Tonight Against the Thunder?

As per the latest team injury reports, Serbian hooper Nikola Jokic is fit to play in tonight’s matchup vs OKC. The 31-year old has been in fine form since returning from injury on Jan 31. Jokic has been remarkably durable this campaign, playing in nearly all Nuggets games despite his lengthy absence last month.

In 43 games this season, Jokic is averaging 28.8 PPG, 12.5 RPG, and 10.4 APG. He remains in contention for a potential fourth NBA MVP title alongside the likes of tonight’s opponent, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Detroit Pistons’ Cade Cunningham, and San Antonio Spurs’ Victor Wembanyama.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jokic was at his very best on Wednesday, dropping 30 points in 33 minutes on the court. He also had 12 total rebounds and six assists, shooting 11-28 from the field. His performance tonight will be key for the visitors, especially considering the health status of teammate Jamal Murray.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

Denver Nuggets vs Oklahoma City Thunder Injury Report for (Feb 27)

Denver HC David Adelman will be without veteran Aaron Gordon (hamstring injury), SG Tamar Bates (recovering from left foot surgery), and 23-year-old Peyton Watson (hamstring strain) for their upcoming trip to Oklahoma City. Curtis Jones, the young guard, is unavailable because of his G-League commitments. The franchise’s superstar, Jamal Murray, has been tagged as questionable for the game. Despite dealing with the same illness during the game against the Celtics, he had to leave in the second half due to his inability to keep playing. Despite being listed as probable, SG Julian Strawther deserves some court time.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, the home team will welcome star man Shai Gilgeous-Alexander back to the starting lineup. The reigning MVP returns after missing the last nine games, dealing with an abdominal strain. HC Mark Daigneault will also be able to call upon Chet Holmgren, who missed some time away due to low back spasms. Center Branden Carlson (lower back strain), Belgian Ajay Mitchell (abdominal strain/left ankle sprain), 24-year-old SF Jalen Williams (right hamstring strain), and Thomas Sorber (ACL) will not be available for selection tonight.

Denver Nuggets Injury Report

Tamar Bates – Out (Injury/Illness-Left foot; Surgery)

Aaron Gordon – Out (Injury/Illness-Right hamstring; Strain)

Curtis Jones – Out (G-League Two-Way)

Spencer Jones – Questionable (Injury/Illness-Right shoulder; Strain)

Jamal Murray – Questionable (Injury/Illness)

Jalen Pickett – Questionable (Injury/Illness-Right knee; Soreness)

Julian Strawther – Probable (Injury/Illness-Left great toe; Sprain)

Peyton Watson – Out (Injury/Illness-Right hamstring; Strain)

Oklahoma City Thunder Injury Report

Branden Carlson – Out (Injury/Illness-Low back; Strain)

Ajay Mitchell – Out (Injury/Illness-Abdominal; Strain/Left ankle sprain)

Thomas Sorber – Out (Right ACL; Surgical Recovery)

Jalen Williams – Out (Injury/Illness-Right hamstring; Strain)

Predicted Starting Lineups for Nuggets vs Thunder

Based on the latest injury news and reports, here’s how both teams could potentially line up at tip-off tonight at the Paycom Center in Oklahoma.

Denver Nuggets OKC Thunder Jamal Murray Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Julian Strawther Cason Wallace Christian Braun Chet Holmgren Cameron Johnson Lu Dort Nikola Jokic Isaiah Hartenstein

The Nuggets will once again go up against quality opposition tonight. Denver is 5-5 in their last 10 games as it prepares for the playoff season. They outdid themselves to blow away the Celtics earlier this week to silence the naysayers. But OKC poses a different challenge, especially with a fit and firing Gilgeous-Alexander. Jokic will be key for the visitors tonight, but they will need their bench players, Tim Hardaway Jr., and Jonas Valanciunas to step up just like they did against Boston if they want to win.

For OKC, they were surprisingly in good form, going 8-2 in their last 10 despite the absence of Shai. 22-year-old Cason Wallace is in red-hot form, averaging 23 points in his last three games. 23-year-old Jaylin Williams put in a fine display in Wednesday’s 116-124 loss to the Detroit Points, dropping 30 points and grabbing 11 rebounds. He should get time on the court tonight along with veteran Alex Caruso, who also returns from some time away, adding to OKC’s depth on the bench.