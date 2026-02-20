Is Nikola Jokic Playing Tonight vs Trail Blazers? Latest Injury Report on Nuggets Star (Feb 20)

Oct 6, 2025; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) during a stop in play against the Toronto Raptors in the second half at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-Imagn Images

Oct 6, 2025; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) during a stop in play against the Toronto Raptors in the second half at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-Imagn Images

The Denver Nuggets have resumed their league campaign with a defeat after the All-Star break. They were involved in a dramatic finish where the Los Angeles Clippers got the better of them with a 114-113 win. But the Nuggets need to dust themselves off and get back to the grind as they hit the road to Portland to face the Trail Blazers at the Moda Center on Friday, February 20, 2026. It is another game where the Nuggets fans will rely on their talisman, Nikola Jokic, to drop a game-winning performance like he has done all season long.

With their recent defeat, the Nuggets have dropped to the fourth spot in the Western Conference with a 35-21 record. The Houston Rockets won their game and leapfrogged over the Nuggets in the standings. While they have looked like a contender for the Championship, they have suffered a downward curve in form in recent games, winning only three out of their last eight contests. On the other hand, the Trail Blazers are 10th in the West with a 27-29 record. They won their last game against the Utah Jazz and will hope to maintain that momentum in the home game against the Nuggets.

Is Nikola Jokic playing tonight against the Trail Blazers?

Coming straight to the point, Nikola Jokic is fit and raring to suit up against Portland in an important away game. Jokic is enjoying an MVP-level season, which was interrupted by a knee hyperextension. He missed a few games, but the Nuggets held their own, and now he has returned to full fitness. He even played in the All-Star game and also turned up against the Clippers, recording a sensational double-double with 22 points, 17 rebounds, and six assists across 36 minutes, albeit in a losing cause.

Imago Oct 29, 2024; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) dribbles the ball against Brooklyn Nets forward Noah Clowney (21) during the first half at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Overall, the Serbian center has been racking up big numbers this season and is a genuine contender to win the MVP award. He is averaging 28.5 points, 12.4 rebounds, and 10.6 assists per contest while shooting 58.4% from the field. Before this Clippers game, he was on a four-game triple-double streak, which ended, but his 17 rebounds were the highest off the glass tally since his 21-rebound outing against the Orlando Magic in late December.

Denver Nuggets vs Portland Trail Blazers Injury report

While there’s no uncertainty around Jokic’s availability, the Nuggets are still missing the services of two of their starters for this game. Similarly, the Trail Blazers also have some absentees. Let us take a closer look at the injury reports of both teams.

Denver Nuggets Injury Report

The two primary players who are missing the trip to Portland are Payton Watson, who is out with a grade 2 right hamstring strain similarly Aaron Gordon continue to struggle with his hamstring concerns throughout the season. He is still out and won’t feature in this game.

Apart from these two players, Tamar Bates is the other player on the Nuggets‘ injury list. The guard is out with a foot injury and will be unavailable for the next few weeks.

Portland Trail Blazers Injury Report

The Portland Trail Blazers are also missing a few important players ahead of this crucial home game. While Damian Lillard, who recently won his third Three Point Contest in the All-Star weekend, continues to remain out for the season as he is recovering from a torn Achilles.

Other than him, Kris Murray is listed as questionable with a back issue. Moreover, Matisse Thybulle is also uncertain as he is questionable with a knee injury. Lastly, Shaedon Sharpe is unavailable for the Trail Blazers with a left calf strain.

Denver Nuggets vs Portland Trail Blazers predicted starting lineups

Based on the NBA injury reports, here’s how teams could line up for Monday’s showdown.

Denver Nuggets Portland Trail Blazers Cameron Johnson Sidy Cissoko Julian Strawther Toumani Camara Nikola Jokic Donovan Clingan Jamal Murray Jrue Holiday Christian Braun Jerami Grant

All eyes will be on Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray after their recent defeat against the Clippers. Jokic has been in red-hot form for the Nuggets throughout this season, so fans are expecting him to shine against Portland with most of his supporting acts present for the Nuggets. On the other hand, Jrue Holiday, who dropped a 31-point performance in their win against the Jazz, will be crucial for Portland. Apart from him, Portland’s young core of Camara, Clingan, and Cissoko could also wreak havoc for the Nuggets. They will be missing Sharpe, but others will look to make up for his unavailability. Overall, the Nuggets are a more settled roster and will start as favorites in this game.