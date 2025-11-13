Is Pascal Siakam Playing Tonight? Pacers vs Suns Injury Report, Where to Watch & More (Nov. 13)

The Indiana Pacers are coming into tonight’s matchup buried under a five-game losing streak. Their recent 152-128 defeat to the Utah Jazz on November 12 has only deepened their troubles, that too in their home ground. On the other side, the Phoenix Suns are fresh off a confident four-game winning streak. That contrast sets up an urgent narrative – can the Pacers finally break the skid? If yes, then will Pascal Siakam be the catalyst they need? He did suit up in their last game, so his availability tonight becomes the key question.

Is Pascal Siakam playing tonight?

The answer is, yes, Pascal Siakam will play tonight for the Indiana Pacers. His appearance has been crucial as the franchise leans heavily on him to stabilize a season slipping fast. In the 10 games he’s played so far this season, Siakam has been highly productive. He is averaging 24.6 points, 7.6 rebounds, and 5.6 assists, including multiple 25-plus scoring nights. But where exactly are the Pacers failing then? Siakem has proved his efficiency for the team, but alone, his workload has only tested him.

That workload has exploded because of where the Pacers are right now as a roster. With Indiana’s list being as long as their roster, the Cameroon native is surrounded by an ever-changing rotation. As Zach Lowe put it, “Pascal Siakam, someone send that dude some flowers. Send him some candy. Send him whatever his favorite treats are. I don’t think anyone in the league is carrying a heavier burden right now than Pascal Siakam, including Giannis [Antetokounmpo],” a statement Lowe said on his show.

Siakam has only missed one game in this season, where he rested out the game. And rightly so, since so much, carrying the franchise burden affected his efficiency. He is shooting just 43.7% from the field and 32.6% from deep. But he, along with Benedict Mathurin, with his 31.9 points average, has held down the fort so far.

Indiana Pacers vs Phoenix Suns injury report

Indiana Pacers Injury Update

Kam Jones is out as he is sidelined with a lingering back issue. His return timeline remains uncertain. Bennedict Mathurin is out as he continues to recover from a toe injury that has kept him off the floor. Johnny Furphy is also out and expected to miss at least five more games as he rehabs his current setback. Quenton Jackson is dealing with a hamstring injury that will keep him out for an extended stretch. Obi Toppin is recovering from surgery to place a screw in his right foot and remains unavailable. Tyrese Haliburton has been on this list for the season, following Achilles surgery that ended his 2025-26 campaign.

Phoenix Suns Injury Update

After a crowded injury list from the Pacers, the Phoenix Suns’ list is not only lighter but also less risky. They already have a strong current line-up, apart from the following injured players.

Mark Williams is on a day-to-day. His availability tonight will depend on how he responds to pregame testing. Jalen Green remains out as he is working through a hamstring injury and won’t be re-evaluated for several weeks.

Predicted lineups for Pacers vs Suns

Here are the projected starting lineups for tonight’s matchup between the Indiana Pacers and the Phoenix Suns, based on the latest injuries, rotations, and available personnel.

Andrew Nembhard Devin Booker Aaron Nesmith Dillon Brooks Ben Sheppard Royce O’Neale Pascal Siakam Ryan Dunn Tony Bradley Collin Gillespie

How to watch Pacers vs Suns

Here’s how fans can tune in to tonight’s Indiana Pacers vs. Phoenix Suns matchup.

Date: Thursday, November 13, 2025

Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Footprint Center, Phoenix, Arizona

How to Watch: Regional broadcasts via FanDuel Sports Network Indiana and AZFamily in Phoenix. National streaming available through NBA League Pass and platforms such as FuboTV.

This will be the first meeting between the teams this season. The contrast in momentum and roster stability adds weight to this matchup.

Match preview & predictions

The Pacers enter the night with a 1-10 record and heavily short-handed. This places an enormous burden on Pascal Siakam. Despite his strong individual production, Indiana cannot recover unless there is a healthy roster.

Phoenix, who themselves have a 4-game losing streak, has managed to push back and establish momentum. Analytically, Phoenix holds the edge in all levels. Unless the Pacers magically control their pace, the Suns are positioned to extend their win streak.