Is Rui Hachimura Dating Doja Cat? Fact-Checking Viral Claim About Lakers Star

The Los Angeles Lakers have picked up back-to-back wins, and a part of the credit goes to Rui Hachimura for his impact off the bench since returning from a calf injury. The forward has looked sharper and more confident, quietly contributing to the Lakers’ momentum during this stretch while solidifying his role in the rotation. However, off the court, Hachimura has found himself in the headlines for a different reason.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Social media reports have linked the Lakers forward to Grammy-winning artist Doja Cat, sparking widespread speculation. With the rumor gaining traction online, questions have surfaced about its authenticity. So, is Rui Hachimura really dating Doja Cat? Here’s a closer look at the viral claim.

ADVERTISEMENT

Is Lakers star Rui Hachimura dating Doja Cat?

It all started when an account that goes by the name of Durant posted a graphic claiming that Doja Cat is dating Rui Hachimura.

“RUMOR: Doja Cat & Rui Hachimura are allegedly dating after fans have been speculating that she’s dating an NBA player, & the two were apparently later spotted at a private dinner in West Hollywood this past week 👀,” the post was captioned.

As per the post, which has now gained a lot of attention, both public figures are currently dating each other. However, before we jump to any conclusions based on what we just saw, it’s only right to understand the reality. The thing is, as of writing, there’s no real evidence of both being together.

ADVERTISEMENT

Although a singer dating NBA players isn’t groundbreaking news, with Klay Thompson and Megan Thee Stallion serving as great examples of the same, there’s no real link between Hachimura and Doja Cat.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KD | NBA NEWS (@durant) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Apart from this post, there have been no other reports of them being spotted together, let alone of them dating. So, for now at least, it’s safe to assume that the Los Angeles Lakers star isn’t dating the singer.

More so, because apparently, the 27-year-old is in a happy relationship with his longtime girlfriend, Briana Delgado. So, let’s take a closer look at the Lakers sensation’s actual love life.

ADVERTISEMENT

Who is Briana Delgado? Rui Hachimura’s actual girlfriend

While Rui Hachimura tries to keep his off-court life as private as possible, he simply cannot escape the spotlight that comes with being in the NBA, especially as a Lakers player. Thanks to the popularity, rumors are a part of that lifestyle. But even though the forward has been linked with Doja Cat, he’s seemingly in a loving relationship with Briana Delgado.

Delgado is a stunning model and social media influencer with a massive online presence. According to reports, the Los Angeles native, who was born on May 21, 1993, started dating Hachimura back when he was playing for the Washington Wizards in 2021. So, you could say that the 31-year-old has been a constant support for the forward since his initial days in the league.

In fact, Delgado has become a staple at Rui Hachimura’s games as their relationship has grown stable over time. Together, the pair has created a life filled with love and mutual understanding, as they continue to share occasional glimpses of their bond on social media through their respective social media accounts.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago Oct 28, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Rui Hachimura (28) against the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Apart from being Hachimura’s support system, Delgado is an entrepreneur and has carved her own path professionally. She often shares fitness tips, workout routines, and motivational content on Instagram, inspiring her audience to live a healthy life. Despite having public facing career similar to her boyfriend’s, Briana Delgado has done a fantastic job of staying grounded.

She tries to keep her private life under wraps as much as possible, and maintains a great balance between her work and love life. This is truly terrific as it’s not often we see couples managing their love life so well despite being under the microscope all the time. So, props to Hachimura and Delgado for that, as they continue to thrive in their respective fields.