Is Russell Westbrook Joining Ice Cube’s BIG3 After NBA Retirement? Here’s What to Know

Russell Westbroom was closed the book on his NBA career, but basketball may not be finished with him yet. The 37-year-old former MVP still has the athleticism, competitive fire and fan following to make another league tempting. That has already sparked speculation about a potential BIG3 move. Co-founder Ice Cube has already openly discussed the possibility.

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But is Brodie actually headed to the 3×3 league, or is this simply an ambitious retirement pitch?

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“You know, people wanna see him play. Regardless if he plays in the NBA or not, people wanna see him play,” Ice Cube said on latest The Pat McAfee Show. He addressed the chatter, making it clear that the BIG3 would welcome Russ with open arms.

Rather than suggesting that negotiations were already underway, Cube framed the situation around what Westbrook could offer fans after retirement.

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The BIG3 co-founder then pointed toward Russell Westbrook’s enormous following as a reason to keep the conversation alive. “He still has millions of fans who would love to see him come out and play in the BIG3,” Cube added, before broadening the invitation to other established stars who still want to compete after leaving the NBA.

Cube also highlighted the league’s appeal as less demanding alternative.

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“It’s a league of, you know, you’re around your peers, you’re around greatness being a part of the BIG3, and it’s fun, and why not keep it going? Yeah, and you, we make a little money, do a little impact, make a little magic happen here as well. I think that’s all a good thing for retired players.”

For now, though, there is an important distinction between interest and an agreement. Westbrook hasn’t signed with the BIG3, and neither he nor his representatives have publicly confirmed that he intends to play in the league.

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Cube also stated that he would wait for a week and make his pitch to Brodie.

Russell Westbrook’s retirement itself created the opening for Cube’s pitch. After 18 NBA seasons, the former Thunder superstar walked away as the league’s all-time leader in triple-doubles with 209, while also leaving behind an MVP award and 9 All-Star selections.

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His retirement announcement also offered few clues about what comes next. Westbrook didn’t speak in his roughly three-and-a-half-minute farewell video. Instead, actor Michael B. Jordan narrated the cinematic tribute. Meanwhile, Russ accompanied a message: “Sometimes you don’t even know when you’ve already watched the end. You had to be there. And now it’s over.”

That final line sounded definitive. It does not necessarily mean Westbrook has ruled out competitive basketball altogether.

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The timing also matters. Westbrook finished his NBA career with the Sacramento Kings, averaging 15.2 ppg, 5.4 rebounds, and 6.7 assists during the 2025-26 season. Those numbers suggest he still had enough production to contribute, even though his role and contract options had narrowed considerably.

A BIG3 appearance would offer something the NBA no longer could: a chance to compete without worrying about whether a franchise views him as a starting point guard, sixth man or minimum-contract veteran.

Could Russell Westbrook actually thrive in the BIG3?

The format could suit Westbrook better than some might expect.

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3X3 basketball creates more space and places a premium on individual creation, physical defense, and rebounding. Those are areas where Westbrook built much of his identity. With fewer players occupying the floor, his explosive first step and ability to attack the rim could become even more difficult to contain.

His rebounding would also become a significant weapon. Russell Westbrook has consistently been an exceptional rebounder for a guard, and controlling the glass in a three-player lineup can immediately change possession. Once he secures the ball, his ability to push into the paint could generate easy scoring opportunities or open looks for teammates.

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However, the perimeter shooting could still be a concern. Still, the league offers a compelling environment for a player who has always played with something to prove.

As of now, there is no official BIG3 deal between Westbrook and Ice Cube. Cube has made the invitation public, but Westbrook has yet to accept it or indicate that he plans to continue playing professionally.

That leaves the decision entirely in Westbrook’s hands. If retirements mean walking away from basketball completely, the BIG3 will have to move on. If he wants one more competitive chapter, however, Ice Cube has already made sure the door is wide open.