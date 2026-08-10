Is Russell Westbrook Leaving for Israel After No NBA Chances? Fact-Checking Viral Rumors on 2017 MVP

The NBA offseason can turn a few lines on social media into a full-blown free-agency saga within minutes. Now, a post claims former MVP Russell Westbrook is seriously considering a move to Hapoel Tel Aviv, an Israeli basketball club, while citing The Athletic as its supposed source.

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But the rumor does not hold up. The Athletic has published no such report, and the credible information available only points to overseas interest in Westbrook, not ongoing negotiations with Hapoel Tel Aviv.

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The post, published by an account operating under the name Marc Jacob, claimed that Russell Westbrook and Hapoel Tel Aviv had “mutual interest” and that talks between the two sides were expanding. It further stated that the 2017 NBA MVP was “seriously considering a move overseas” and used The Athletic’s name for authenticity.

That attribution is the biggest red flag. The Athletic has not reported that Russell Westbrook is negotiating with Hapoel Tel Aviv, despite the post making it appear otherwise. Without confirmation from the outlet or a credible NBA insider, the claim remains an unverified rumor. What is real, however, is that there has been some overseas interest in Westbrook.

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European basketball reporter Gerald Solé previously reported that Panathinaikos AKTOR, Hapoel Tel Aviv and Dubai DB were monitoring Russell Westbrook’s free agency situation. That report established interest from European clubs, but it didn’t say Westbrook had agreed to a contract or entered advanced negotiations with Hapoel Tel Aviv.

Monitoring a free agent and negotiating a deal are two completely different stages of the process. A team can track a player’s availability without ever making an offer. Meanwhile, a player can listen to overseas options without deciding to leave the NBA.

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A fortnight ago, the same pattern fueled retirement rumors around Westbrook. Reports that European clubs were simply monitoring his free agency were quickly exaggerated into claims of an overseas deal and an NBA exit. The current Hapoel rumor follows that same cycle, turning legitimate interest into supposed negotiations without credible confirmation.

Westbrook’s own comments also do not support the certainty of the viral claim. Speaking with CNN’s Elex Michaelson about his future, the veteran guard indicated that he remains focused on continuing his basketball career while leaving his options open. “I don’t think about it, honestly. I love playing basketball, and if it happens, it works. That’s my plan,” Brodie said.

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His recent production also explains why an NBA return remains realistic.

Russell Westbrook still has NBA options

Westbrook spent last season with the Kings, averaging 15.2 ppg, 5.4 rpg, and 6.7 apg. Those numbers no longer represent the production of the franchise cornerstone who won the 2017 MVP award. But they still demonstrate the qualities that can make him useful to an NBA roster: transition play, rebounding from the guard position, veteran ball-handling and secondary playmaking.

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These are qualities that coaches would fight for. Brodie’s role has changed, but his NBA value has not disappeared.

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The former MVP is coming off a one-year veteran minimum contract with the Kings. It means another minimum-level opportunity remains a logical path. European interest could actually strengthen his position by giving him another professional option if NBA teams hesitate, but that does not mean he has chosen that route.

The Houston Rockets have emerged as one potential NBA destination in the broader conversation. The H-Town could use another experienced guard, particularly with Fred VanVleet returning from a major ACL injury and the team’s backcourt requiring additional depth.

Russell Westbrook’s ability to create offense and push the pace could make him an appealing veteran option in a secondary role. While the team has already roped in Marcus Smart in that role, Westbrook’s offensive presence is an advantage.

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The Rockets would also have to make the money work, with little room under the luxury-tax ceiling and a minimum deal potentially requiring another roster move.

But that does not change the main point. Westbrook has legitimate overseas interest and could still have NBA options. What he does not have is a verified deal with Hapoel Tel Aviv. The Athletic has not reported expanding talks, and no credible insider has confirmed them. His next move remains undecided.