Is Seth Curry Playing Tonight vs OKC Thunder? Warriors Update on Season Debut With Stephen Curry Out

The last few months have been full of ups and downs for veteran guard Seth Curry. Before the season began, the sharpshooter was part of the Golden State Warriors training camp, and many expected him to cut, only to be surprised when he was let go. While this decision baffled many, it was because the franchise’s lack of financial flexibility under the new CBA salary cap.

Since the Warriors were hard-capped under the second apron, they weren’t able to sign Seth Curry. However, behind the scenes, they had a handshake agreement with him to re-sign him in November, which they have done now. So, with him back alongside his brother Stephen Curry, everyone now wants to know when he will make his Dubs debut. Will it be tonight?

Is Seth Curry making his season debut tonight vs the OKC Thunder?

While Stephen Curry is dealing with a calf injury and is set to miss tonight’s massive clash against the OKC Thunder, his brother Seth Curry will be available tonight. The 35-year-old former Hornets guard could make his Warriors debut tonight inside the Chase Center. This is a huge boost for Golden State, which will need every bit of help to go up against the defending champions.

Imago Dec 28, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard Seth Curry (30) goes to the basket against Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jalen Williams (8) and guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) during the second quarter at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

“It feels good,” Curry said about how he feels after officially joining the Warriors. “It was a weird little break for me. First time in a long time watching NBA basketball and not being a part of it. Good to be back in the gym, be around the guys, and get the blood flowing again in practice.” While that clears the air around Seth’s availability, what about his skill set?

What Seth Curry Brings to the Warriors?

Just like his brother, Seth Curry is also an incredible shooter. That’s exactly what makes him so important in Stephen Curry’s absence. Just last season, the shooting guard shot an incredible 45.6 percent from beyond the arc. Not only was this impressive, but it was also the best three-point shooting percentage in the entire league.

However, apart from his elite shooting, Seth Curry also brings his valuable experience to the table. Over his career, the veteran has played around 550 NBA games and will bring his calmness and stability in intense situations, of which there could be plenty of tonight. But, despite all these pros, the question is, will Steve Kerr slide him into the starting five right away?

Predicted starting lineups- Warriors vs OKC Thunder

Here’s how the Golden State Warriors’ starting five could look with Seth Curry’s arrival:

Position Player PG Seth Curry SG Moses Moody SF Jimmy Butler PF Draymond Green C Quinten Post

And, here’s how the OKC Thunder could start:

Position Player PG Shai Gilgeous-Alexander SG Cason Wallace SF Lugnuentz Dort PF Jalen Williams C Chet Holmgren

Game preview and what to expect

Well, both teams have already met once this season, with the Thunder securing a comfortable win last time around. What’s worth mentioning is that during that game, the Warriors did have Steph Curry, a luxury they won’t have tonight. While his brother Seth Curry will try to bring his A game to the table, it’s not fair to burden a debutant with such a huge responsibility.

So, with the Golden State struggling with injuries and still figuring out their style of play this season, SGA and Co. will surely have the upper hand. More so, because they’ve been defeated only once so far this season, and tonight doesn’t feel like the night where the Dubs could pull off an upset. But again, in the NBA, you never know what’s going to happen on the court. So, let’s hope for an interesting game.