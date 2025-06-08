Is Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Playing Tonight? Thunder vs Pacers Injury Report for NBA Finals Game 2

When you’re up against Hali, you can’t dilly-dally. The OKC Thunder learnt that the hard way. Somehow, even the best of the West are victims to the Pacers’ 4th quarter resurgence. But can you really blame them? Sure, they slacked off defensively – something you’d never expect from the so called “best defense in modern history”. But when Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scores a ridiculous 38 points and you still don’t win, it’s best to go back to the drawing board after a long, hard look in the mirror.

You just need this championship if you’re an Oklahoman. If this smooth-as-butter outfit can’t do the deed, it’ll damage the fans more than their exes ever did. So you can expect Mark Daigneault’s men to come out and give their lives to the cause. But which one of them will be available for the game?

Thunder injury report ahead of Pacers clash

They got just one more game before they lose home-court for another two games. If you think it’s unprecedented for the Pacers to go with a 2-0 lead back to Indiana, just ask how the Knicks and Cavaliers fans felt during their series too. But they have one thing neither of the other two teams had – and that’s SGA. Too dramatic? Not at all. His 38-pointer was the 3rd highest NBA Finals Game 1 showing of all time. It set a record for the highest scoring NBA Finals debut that ended in a loss. And that debut even bettered the likes of Michael Jordan and his own childhood hero, Kobe Bryant. Aura.

Luckily, just like the rest of the season, he’s available to play for Game 2 as well. They’ll need him. Not just for the first half, but for the second too. Does it sound stupidly obvious? Well, they blew a 15-point lead in the 4th quarter alone. “I thought they loosened us up a little bit,” Thunder coach Mark Daigneault said. “They took better care of the ball. I’m sure that was a huge theme for them coming in and at the half. They did a good job of attacking. They made a couple more shots, obviously.”

Just like their leader, the rest of the Thunder roster is off the injury report. Well, all except one. Nikola Topic has been out for the longest time due to a torn ACL, so he’s out for this game too. But aside from this, their ability to stay healthy has to be studied. Hats off to their staff, this isn’t an easy feat.

Thunder predicted lineup against Pacers

There was one odd thing about their lineup in Game 1. They’d fielded the same 5 all playoffs, only to switch out Isaiah Hartenstein for Cason Wallace, putting Chet Holmgren in the no. 5 position. Although a game down – it might be in Daigneault’s best interests to play the same 5 that’s made them this good. Let’s see who that 5 consisted of:

Point Guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Shooting Guard Luguentz Dort Small Forward Jalen Williams Power Forward Chet Holmgren Center Isaiah Hartenstein

That’s seals it. The whole complexion of the game might change with the Thunder a game down. You never know – they might be better with their backs against the wall. Will we see another Shai Gilgeous-Alexander masterclass this time round?