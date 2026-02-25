Is Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Playing Tonight? Thunder vs Pistons Latest Injury Report (Feb 25)

May 15, 2024; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) gestures to the official after a play against the Dallas Mavericks during the second quarter of game five of the second round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

May 15, 2024; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) gestures to the official after a play against the Dallas Mavericks during the second quarter of game five of the second round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

Despite the absence of star man Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the Oklahoma City Thunder (45-14) made their way to a 116-107 win over the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday. That sets up a blockbuster clash tonight between conference leaders as they go on the road once again to play the Detroit Pistons (42-14). Here’s the latest update regarding reigning MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who remains a doubt heading into tonight’s matchup at the Little Caesars Arena.

Is Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Playing Tonight Against the Pistons?

OKC superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has now missed eight back-to-back games since before the All-Star break. Although official team injury reports are not out at the time of writing, he is expected to be ruled out for tonight’s showdown as well. He is said to be dealing with an abdominal strain and was set to be re-assessed post All-Star weekend, but there is no update from the team yet.

This is concerning for Thunder fans as Gilgeous-Alexander remains the bookies’ favorite to bag the MVP title for the current campaign. The Canadian is averaging 31.8 PPG (second highest in the league), 4.4 RPG, and 6.4 APG in 49 games this season.

Before his injury, Gilgeous-Alexander became the fastest player to 10K pts in Thunder history (368 GP). He also surpassed Kevin Durant’s franchise record of consecutive games with 20+ points (65 consecutive 20+ point games).

The visitors are hoping to have a full-strength team against the Pistons, who pose a significant physical threat on the court. However, with the playoffs on the horizon, OKC will not want to take any risks with their star man.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs Detroit Pistons Injury Report for (Feb 25)

In addition to Gilgeous-Alexander, Thunder HC Mark Daigneault will also most likely be without Thomas Sorber (ACL), Ajay Mitchell (Abdomen), and Jalen Williams (Hamstring). They enter this game on the back of a three-game win streak, but go up against a full-strength Pistons team who are hungry for a win.

J.B. Bickerstaff and his team will be disappointed that their win streak ended after losing to San Antonio. However, they remain one of the most in-form teams in the league with Cunningham firing on all cylinders as he pushes for an underdog MVP title run. The Pistons will be without SF Wendell Moore Jr., Swedish hooper Bobi Klintman, and shooting guard Chaz Lanier, who have G-League commitments. 24-year-old power forward Isaiah Stewart, as he continues to serve a seven-game suspension.

Oklahoma City Thunder Injury Report

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander – Out (Abdomen)

Ajay Mitchell – Out (Abdomen)

Jalen Williams – Out (Hamstring)

Thomas Sorber – Out (ACL tear)

Detroit Pistons Injury Report

Bobi Klintman – Out (G-League two-way)

Chaz Lanier – Out (G-League two-way)

Wendell Moore Jr. – Out (G-League – On assignment)

Isaiah Stewart – Out (Suspended)

Predicted Starting Lineups for Thunder vs Pistons

Based on the latest injury news and reports, here’s how both teams could potentially line up at tip-off tonight at the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.

OKC Thunder Detroit Pistons Cason Wallace Cade Cunningham Isaiah Joe Duncan Robinson Chet Holmgren Tobias Harris Lu Dort Ausar Thompson Isaiah Hartenstein Jalen Duren

With the absence of Gilgeous-Alexander, OKC will be the underdogs heading into tonight’s blockbuster encounter. They are playing the second of back-to-back games, and fatigue levels will also play a role in the outcome tonight. Isaiah Joe (22 points) and Cason Wallace (27 points) will play a major role if the Thunder want to pull off an upset on the road.

Cunningham & Co. will be eager to put on a show for the home fans after the Spurs’ loss. They remain in a steady position to grab the #1 seed heading into the playoff season and need to silence their doubters with a commanding win against a top team. We expect them to end OKC’s winning run and start one of their own tonight.