Is Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Playing Tonight vs Bucks? Latest Injury Report on Thunder Star (Feb 12)

The Oklahoma City Thunder have reverted to their usual form since the defeat against the San Antonio Spurs last week. They have since won consecutive games against the Los Angeles Lakers and Phoenix Suns. The reigning champions will now shift their focus to the next game, when they host the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday, February 12, at the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City. Most of their recent wins have come without their talisman, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who has been on the sidelines with injuries. But his return would further boost their chances of winning the upcoming games.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Overall, the Thunder are the best team in the NBA, 3.5 games ahead of any team in the West. However, recently they have suffered some defeats courtesy of injuries to some of their starters and important rotational players. They are regaining form with the return of All-NBA star Jalen Williams, who was the star in their recent win over the Suns. On the other hand, the Milwaukee Bucks are 12th in the Eastern Conference with an underwhelming 22-30 record. Notably, they have won four out of their last eight games. However, they won the last one against the Orlando Magic before hitting the road to Oklahoma.

ADVERTISEMENT

Is Shai Gilgeous-Alexander playing tonight against the Bucks?

The reigning regular season and finals MVP, Shai Gilegous-Alexander, is out with an admoninal strain and the Canadian won’t take any part in this home game against the Bucks. He will not even feature in the All-Star weekend festivities as the league has already announced Houston Rockets star Alperen Sengun as a replacement for Team World.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago Dec 12, 2021; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault talks with Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) between plays against the Dallas Mavericks in the second half at Paycom Center. Dallas won 103-84. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

The star guard sustained an abdominal issue in their win over the Magic in early February, and he has been on the sidelines since then. He will only be re-evaluated after the All-Star break unless he makes drastic progress in his recovery. The Thunder would like to be patient with the Canadian as they are still winning games without their main man.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

They are still figuring out their offense without SGA. Overall, the 27-year-old is averaging 31.8 points, 6.4 assists, and 4.4 rebounds per contest while shooting 55.4% from the field and 39% from beyond the arc. He is one of the favorites to bag the MVP award once again.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Oklahoma City Thunder injury report

ADVERTISEMENT

The Oklahoma City Thunder have suffered some major injury problems, which have slowed them down in the recent past. However, they are now in a better situation, with some players still out in their recent injury report. Meanwhile, the Bucks also have their fair share of absentees for this away game. Let us take a look at the injury reports.

Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report

The Milwaukee Bucks continue to miss their talisman, Giannis Antetokounmpo, who remains out with a calf injury. The two-time MVP will also miss the All-Star weekend festivities. Similarly, the Bucks will also miss the services of their in-form young Ryan Rollins, who is out on the sidelines with a foot issue.

ADVERTISEMENT

Other than that, Taurean Prince remains their long-term absentee with a herniated disk in his neck. The Bucks have applied for the Disabled Player Exception for Prince, indicating that he isn’t returning to court any time soon.

ADVERTISEMENT

Oklahoma City Thunder Injury Report

Much like the Bucks, the Thunder are also missing their talisman, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who is out with an abdominal concern and will only be re-evaluated after the All-Star break. Ajay Mitchell is another player who is suffering from an abdominal injury and will miss the game against the Bucks. Thomas Sorber, who tore his ACL during an offseason workout, continues to remain on the sidelines.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, Nikola Topic has finished his treatment and is getting crucial minutes under his belt in the G-League. It is only a matter of time before he is added to the rotation. Similarly, Jalen Williams, who dropped a 28-point performance and guided Thunder to a win over th Suns, is listed as probable as he tweaked his hamstring during the game.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Oklahoma City Thunder predicted starting lineups

Based on the latest NBA injury report, here’s how teams could line up for Thursday’s showdown.

ADVERTISEMENT

Milwaukee Bucks Oklahoma City Thunder Jericho Sims Jalen Williams* Kyle Kuzma Chet Holmgren Myles Turner Isaiah Hartenstein Kevin Porter Jr Cason Wallace AJ Green Luguentz Dort

Following a 34-point performance off the bench for the Bucks, all eyes will be on Cam Thomas, who joined the team as a free agent after he was waived by the Brooklyn Nets. He could be the main man for the visitors in this game as he is an offensive weapon. Meanwhile, in Shai’s absence, Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren are handling more of the offensive and playmaking duties. The likes of Hartenstein and Ousmane Dieng could also see more minutes, as their size and versatility could help the Thunder.