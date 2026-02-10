Is Sion James Related to LeBron James? Examining the Relationship Between Hornets and Lakers Stars

“Sion James, how do you do?” cried the Charlotte Hornets’ announcer after the rookie made a half-court shot against the Detroit Pistons to give his team a 33-29 lead. The Hornets are the hottest team in the NBA right now. Before the loss on Monday, they were on a nine-game winning streak. Amid their surge, James has garnered ample attention. The Duke rookie has become a regular part of the Hornets’ rotation, averaging almost 25 minutes on the floor.

While Kon Knueppel’s game has seen an exponential rise, James has slowly earned his coaching staff’s trust. Despite being a second-round pick, he has shown early signs of being a reliable guard. While he has yet to lead the team in scoring for a game, his last name has raised curiosity among fans about whether he is related to Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James.

Exploring the possible connection between Sion James and LeBron James

Sion James was born and brought up in Sugar Hill, Georgia. The 23-year-old Hornets star is as old as LeBron James’ NBA career. He was born to Elbridge James and Carol Ottey-James on December 4, 2002. He shares the same birthday month as the Lakers veteran. However, he is neither a member of the Ohio native’s extended family lineage nor a cousin of Bronny or Bryce James.

There is no relation between LeBron James and Sion James.

The curiosity about their connection might have also arisen from a short race clip from Pixar’s “Cars 3,” in which a fan quipped that Sion was ready to take over after LeBron James retired. However, the rookie and the veteran sharing the same last name are merely coincidental.

Sion James has impressed in his rookie season

Despite Sion James’ half-court shot, the Hornets couldn’t capitalize on the opportunity and win their 10th consecutive game this season. They’re currently the 10th seed in the East, at the edge of the play-in spots. Regardless of whether they make the playoffs this season, there are many positives, including the fact that their Duke rookies are having a decent season. Knueppel and James were college teammates and continue to showcase their camaraderie on the Hornets.

Imago Jan 10, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard Sion James (4) makes a quick pass during the second half against the Utah Jazz at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Peter Creveling-Imagn Images

While Knueppel’s stock rose to the top among other rookies like Cooper Flagg for the ROTY projections, James’ rise has been slow but steady. Charles Lee has shown confidence in him by integrating him into his rotation. In 53 games this season, James is averaging 5.7 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 1.9 assists per game, while shooting 35.7% from the 3-point line.

Sion James has also shown flashes of being a reliable scorer. While his shooting efficiency has been low, he can make perimeter shots and has shown a knack for playmaking. He shot 41.3% from deep and averaged nearly three assists a game in his final college season. It even earned him a pre-draft workout with the Golden State Warriors. Amid the Hornets’ rise, James has so far shown the potential to be a long-time contributor in Charlotte.