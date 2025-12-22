Is Steph Curry Playing Tonight? Latest Magic vs Warriors Injury Report (Dec 22)

Following their win over the Phoenix Suns, the Golden State Warriors will be keen to build on their winning momentum when they host the Orlando Magic at the Chase Center in San Francisco on Monday, December 22. The Dubs have struggled with consistency throughout the campaign, and now, with plenty of chatter around them about the franchise’s future, they need their talisman, Steph Curry, to be at his best against the Magic.

The Warriors were in a precarious situation ahead of Saturday night’s win over the Suns as they were heading into the game on the back of three consecutive defeats. The Orlando Magic have been equally inconsistent, as they have won only two out of their last five games. They registered a dramatic overtime 128-127 win over the Utah Jazz in their last game. The Magic are in a much better spot than the Warriors as they are fifth in the East with a 16-12 record.

Is Steph Curry Playing Tonight Against the Magic?

Ever since returning from the quadriceps injury, Steph Curry has been looking in great rhythm. He is available for Monday’s game against the Orlando Magic. The former MVP recorded a fantastic double-double with 28 points, 10 rebounds, and six assists to hand his team a crucial win.

In the game against the Portland Trail Blazers, Curry went off with a 48-point masterclass, albeit in a defeat. It was only the fifth time in his career that he had drained 12 three-pointers in a game, justifying his legacy. He will hope to carry a similar energy against the Magic.

Overall, he is putting up fantastic numbers even with injuries and his team’s inconsistent complaints. He is averaging 28.8 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 4.2 assists while shooting at 47.5% from the field.

He also possesses exceptional numbers against the Orlando Magic, averaging 27.9 points, 7.0 assists, and 4.6 rebounds in 25 games across his illustrious NBA career.

Orlando Magic vs Golden State Warriors Injury Report

There’s a clear disparity in the injury concerns between the two teams heading into the game in San Francisco. While the Warriors and coach Steve Kerr will be relieved that most of his players are healthy and the team has found a way to win, the same cannot be said about the Magic, as they could miss multiple players.

Orlando Magic Injury Report

The Magic are already without Franz and Moe Wagner, as both brothers are out of contention for this game on Monday. While Franz is out with a left ankle sprain, Moe is sidelined with a knee issue. Similarly, there are doubts over Jalen Suggs’ availability, as he is dealing with a hip concern. Meanwhile, Tristan Da Silva is listed as ‘questionable’ due to a shoulder injury and may play a few minutes if he receives clearance closer to tipoff.

Golden State Warriors Injury Report

Unlike the Magic, the Golden State Warriors don’t have injuries to their starters. The only players who are out of contention from Monday’s home game are Seth Curry and veteran big man Al Horford. While Seth is still out with his calf issue, Horford is sidelined with back spasms and may not return for a week.

Predicted Starting Lineups for Orlando Magic vs Golden State Warriors

Based on current injury reports, here’s how both teams could start on Monday.

Orlando Magic Golden State Warriors Tyues Jones Jimmy Butler III Desmond Bane Draymond Green Anthony Black Quinten Post Paolo Banchero Stephen Curry Wendell Carter Jr Moses Moody

With Jalen Suggs doubtful and Franz not available, the Magic are pretty shorthanded heading into this tough away trip to the Chase Center. They will need their top players, such as Desmond Bane and Paolo Banchero, to take the lead in guiding Orlando home. On the other hand, the Warriors are looking to build on their last win, and a more or less healthy roster genuinely works in their favour with the likes of Curry and Jimmy Butler all putting up decent numbers. The Warriors definitely have an edge, but the Magic have shown time and again that they can surprise a lot of people with their dogged defensive prowess. Who will finish on top?