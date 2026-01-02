Is Steph Curry Playing Tonight? Thunder vs Warriors Latest Injury Report (Jan 2)

The Golden State Warriors are hitting form at the right time, winning five of their last six games and closing the year with a 132-125 victory over the Charlotte Hornets. That surge has been fueled by Steph Curry, who has been outstanding lately. Golden State now looks to carry that momentum into a tough home test against the reigning champion Thunder.

Is Steph Curry playing tonight against the Thunder?

The unfortunate news for the Warriors fans is that their main man, Steph Curry, is listed as out for Friday’s showdown because of his left ankle sprain. He tweaked his ankle during the overtime win over the Toronto Raptors, but since then, he has played the last two games for the Warriors, and one can hope that he will feature against OKC.

Curry has been in red-hot form, putting up 28.7 points, 4 rebounds, 4.3 assists, and 1.2 steals per game while shooting 39.4% from beyond the arc. He has recorded 25-plus points in all of his last six contests, highlighting his current scoring form.

However, the last time the Warriors played the Thunder, he played only 20 minutes and recorded 11 points in a 126-102 defeat in December.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs Golden State Warriors Injury Report

Ahead of Friday’s contest, the Thunder and the Warriors have plenty of questions around injuries and absentees. While there’s uncertainty about Curry’s participation, there are other issues for the Warriors in this home game. Similarly, the Thunder also have a long injury list.

Oklahoma City Thunder

The Oklahoma City Thunder are playing like proper reigning champions, but they still have some injury concerns. Rotational players Jaylin Williams and Isaiah Hartenstein are both out of contention with heel and calf injuries, respectively. Meanwhile, Ousmane Dieng is also unavailable due to a calf concern.

Other than them, long-term absentees Nikola Topic and Thomas Sorber remain out with their respective issues.

Golden State Warriors Injury Report

Apart from Curry being listed out, the Warriors will also miss the services of their veteran forward, Draymond Green, who is rested for the first game of a back-to-back. The team will also miss Jimmy Butler in tonight’s matchup.

Whereas De’Anthony Melton, Al Horford, and Trayce Jackson-Davis are all listed as probable for this game. Both Jackson-Davis and Melton have issues with their knee while Al Horford is dealing with sciatica issues.

Meanwhile, LJ Cryer and Seth Curry remain out of contention for Friday’s game. Cryer is out with lower back spasms, while Seth Curry is down with sciatica nerve issues in his lower back/pelvis.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs Golden State Warriors Predicted Starting Lineups

Based on NBA injury reports, here are the predicted starting lineups of the two teams for Friday’s showdown.

Oklahoma City Thunder Golden State Warriors Jalen Williams Jimmy Butler III Luguentz Dort Al Horford* Chet Holmgren Quinten Post Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Stephen Curry* Cason Wallace Moses Moody

Despite the injury concerns, the Thunder still have a stacked starting lineup and a few impactful rotational players. The onus will be on players like Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Chet Holmgren to make the difference as they have done throughout the season. On the other hand, the Warriors are in a fix considering Green is unavailable, so they may have to rely on Al Horford’s experience, but even he is listed as probable. We expect Steph Curry to suit up, given that he has played with the ankle issue in the last two games.