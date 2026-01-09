Is Steph Curry Playing Tonight? Kings vs Warriors Latest Injury Report (Jan 9)

The Golden State Warriors are starting to get back into some rhythm, winning seven out of their last ten games. A lot of that credit goes to their main man, Steph Curry. The Dubs will hope to take that momentum when they host the Sacramento Kings on Friday, January 9, at the Chase Center in San Francisco, but a lot will depend on Curry’s availability.

Is Steph Curry playing tonight against the Sacramento Kings?

Steph Curry is available to feature in Friday’s home game against the Sacramento Kings. He has been in exceptional form ever since returning from his quadriceps injury. He recorded 31 points, six rebounds, and seven assists in 34 minutes during Wednesday’s 120-113 win over the Milwaukee Bucks.

On Wednesday, it was Curry’s 12th 30-point outing of this season, highlighting his dominance in the league even in his 17th season. The veteran point guard is averaging 30.0 points, 5.1 assists, 4.3 rebounds, 1.1 steals, and 4.8 three-pointers in 33.7 minutes per contest in his last 12 games.

Imago Oct 23, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) celebrates against the Denver Nuggets during the third quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Kupbens-Imagn Images

Interestingly, the first time the Kings played the Warriors this season, they emerged victorious in Sacramento, but Curry missed that game due to injury.

Sacramento Kings vs Golden State Warriors Injury Report

With Curry’s participation in Friday’s game confirmed, let us take a more detailed look at the injury reports of both teams ahead of the All-West contest. Interestingly, both teams have a couple of players out injured, but the Kings have crucial players out on the sidelines, which has derailed their campaign a bit.

Sacramento Kings Injury Report

The Kings have been plagued with multiple injury concerns throughout the season, and therefore, they are in such a state in the Western Conference. However, currently, two of their starters are out of contention for this game away from home in San Francisco. First of all is Keegan Murray, who is nursing an ankle injury and is expected to remain out for a few more weeks.

The other injured player is All-Star forward Domantas Sabonis, who is down with a knee issue and will continue to be on the sidelines for a couple of more weeks. His absence has hurt the Kings dearly.

Golden State Warriors Injury Report

Unlike the Kings, the Warriors have a much healthier roster. They have most of their starters available for this home game. The only players out of contention are Seth Curry, who is unavailable due to a sciatic nerve issue in his lower back, and LJ Cryer, who remains out with lower back issues.

Other than the two, Gary Payton Jr. is also probable for Friday’s contest due to a left ankle sprain. He didn’t feature in the last game against the Bucks.

Sacramento Kings vs Golden State Warriors Predicted Starting Lineups

As per the NBA’s latest injury reports, here are the predicted starting lineups ahead of Friday’s contest

Sacramento Kings Golden State Warriors DeMar DeRozan Jimmy Butler III Precious Achiuwa Draymond Green Maxime Raynaud Quinten Post Zach LaVine Steph Curry Russell Westbrook Moses Moody

The Warriors have their starting lineup fit and raring to go for this game at home. They have form on their side along with home court advantage, making them strong favourites for this All-West showdown. Meanwhile, the Kings do have the names to pose a threat for the hosts, with the likes of DeMar DeRozan, Zach LaVine, and Russell Westbrook all established NBA superstars, but their current form hasn’t been anything noteworthy. So, missing Sabonis and Murray has hindered their plans for this season.