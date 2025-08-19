Is Stephen A. Smith Leaving ESPN? Media Veteran Teases New Venture After Latest Deal

Stephen A. Smith has been appearing in places you wouldn’t expect. The First Take pundit is in action as Brick on ABC’s ‘General Hospital’. Additionally, Smith is also hosting his independent YouTube show. You would think that with so much on his plate, the veteran analyst wouldn’t want more. But Smith is hungrier than ever.

That particularly starts with his media company, Straight Shooters Media Inc. Recently, Smith joined hands with Entertainment Tonight’s Kevin Frazier. Having known him for 30 years, they are partners at SSM, with Frazier even having a creative role. However, the latter isn’t leaving his duties with ET for this venture.

With Stephen A. Smith being the main huncho, though, is he parting ways with ESPN? That’s hardly the case. It’s only been months since the 57-year-old signed a $100 million deal with ESPN. So how does he work outside of the network? As Smith mentioned before, “the devil’s in the details”.

Stephen A. Smith has long wanted to diversify himself. That was evident during the presidential race, when he participated in political talks. That’s part of his contract with ESPN. What’s not is the ongoing feud with LeBron James. Keeping that aside, there’s space for Smith to explore other avenues and projects. That’s exactly what he aims to do with Straight Shooter Media Inc.

The media company is already producing ‘The Stephen A. Smith Show’ on YouTube. It’s been a success. Yet, Smith wants to continue to grow. And that is among the core reasons he partnered up with his longtime friend, Kevin Frazier. They don’t just want to live the dream of best friends working together.

The tandem is planning a storm.

Stephen A. Smith and Frazier aim to reshape the media

With Straight Shooters Media, Stephen A. Smith has his eyes set on the future. He isn’t trying to stall in the present. The vision is to realign what media and communication are. To achieve that, Smith felt his good friend was the obvious partner to have. “The man is a force in this industry. This partnership isn’t about playing it safe. It’s about changing the game: producing content that’s smart and speaks to the culture. Straight Shooter Media is coming!” he told Deadline.

And there’s a vision in place.

Through the Smith-Frazier partnership in particular, SSM wants to “redefine how audiences engage with commentary, conversation, and connection across television, digital platforms, and streaming,”. They’ve already begun forming the foundations of this new era. They are promising a range of docuseries, scripted projects, and more as they look to grow the influence of SSM.

Furthermore, the first person put to work under this agreement is once again Stephen A. Smith. He already has his hands full with ESPN and other shows. Still, Smith is ready to star in two more places. SSM is launching two new shows with SiriusXM, both hosted by Stephen A. Smith. One will will be sports show, which could clash with his ESPN duties and the second will be a political show on POTUS Channel 24.

With so much lined up and two media experts teaming up, there’s no surprise why Smith feels there are “Big things ahead,”.